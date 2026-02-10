Delhi Police on Monday said they had questioned a “baba” as part of their investigation into the deaths of three people found inside a parked car on the Peeragarhi flyover, a day after the incident came to light. Officers said evidence recovered from the vehicle suggests poisoning may be linked to the deaths.

Police said the questioning could help establish a connection between the two men and the woman found inside the car.

Bodies Found In Parked Vehicle

The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon when motorists alerted police to a white Tata Tigor parked in the service lane of the Peeragarhi flyover. The bodies were discovered around 3:50 pm.

Police identified the deceased as a 76-year-old man found in the driver’s seat, a 47-year-old property dealer seated in the front passenger seat, and a 40-year-old woman seated in the back of the car.

The vehicle was registered in the name of the elderly man. Investigators earlier said the two men were residents of Baprola village and knew each other, but initially found no link between them and the woman.

Five People Questioned, Poison Suspected

Senior police officers said on Monday that they had learnt the woman was a resident of Jahangirpuri and worked as a caregiver in west Delhi. They said she was acquainted with the 47-year-old man, though no further details were shared.

Investigators said five people, including the “baba”, were questioned in connection with the case. “They met a baba the morning before the incident. We are not sure if he sat in their car. He was not around the crime scene,” Hindustan Times quoted an officer as saying.

Police said there were no visible injuries or signs of struggle on the bodies, leading them to suspect suicide by poisoning. While post-mortem reports are still awaited, officers said a plastic bottle and glasses containing traces of poison were recovered from the car.

A second officer involved in the investigation said the preliminary medical examination indicated the victims had died after “ingesting poison”.

Probe Continues Into Sequence Of Events

Investigators said several questions remain unanswered, including the sequence of events and the motive behind the deaths.

According to police, the car had been parked at the location for nearly five hours, and no one else was seen approaching it during that period.

“We are still investigating a suicide as well as a foul play angle. We are not sure what happened,” a senior police officer said.

“We are also looking into allegations of extortion and blackmail,” the second officer added.

Families Allege Foul Play

Police said they spoke to family members, neighbours and employees of the two men, but those interactions did not provide any significant leads.

The families of both men have rejected the suicide theory and alleged foul play.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the daughter of the 76-year-old said there were no warning signs. “There were no financial or family issues. My father would have never ended his life,” she said.

The 47-year-old man’s family echoed similar concerns. His 40-year-old brother told HT, “I am sure someone killed my brother.”