Delhi Police Engage In Intense Gunfight With Gogi Gang Members In Rohini, 3 Arrested: Video

Delhi Police averted a major attack on the residence of a Gau Rakshak Dal leader in Rohini. The operation, led by a specialised team from Budh Vihar Police Station, was based on precise intelligence inputs and unfolded in the early hours of Saturday.

According to officials, the planned attack stemmed from a violent incident earlier this month, in which three individuals were brutally assaulted by members of the Gogi Gang. One of the accused, identified as Lallu, had not only orchestrated the beating but also posted videos of the incident on Instagram to flaunt his influence.

In response, the Gau Rakshak Dal leader recently organised a Maha Sabha, which reportedly became the trigger for the retaliatory strike.

Planned Attack By Gogi Gang Members

Police intercepted actionable intelligence that Lallu and his associates intended to open fire at the office-cum-residence of the Gau Rakshak Dal leader near Avantika, Rohini. The group was expected to approach the location late at night in a white Swift car through Sector-24, Rohini, in an attempt to assert gang dominance in the area.

Around 2:40 AM near Bankey Bihari Mandir in Sector-24, a police team spotted the suspected car, signalled it to stop, and blocked its path with their patrol vehicle. The suspects rammed into the government vehicle and, in a bid to escape, jumped out and opened indiscriminate fire on the police.

The police quickly took cover and returned fire. In the exchange, two suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. One was arrested on the spot while two others managed to escape by scaling a wall near Ganda Nala, Rithala.

A total of six rounds were fired by the police, while the assailants discharged six to seven rounds from their weapons. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

3 Arrested After Gunfight With Police

Police confirmed the arrest of three individuals. These include, Lallu alias Ashroo (23), a resident of Mangeram Park, described as a hardened criminal and leader of the so-called Nassroo Gang. His brother, Nasrrudin, is currently in judicial custody for two murders and 12 other serious cases. Lallu himself has five cases pending, including attempted murder and robbery.

Irfan (21), also from Mangeram Park, who has been implicated in two attempted murder cases registered at Vijay Vihar was also arrested. He is considered a trusted associate of Lallu.

A 30-year-old Nitesh from Baldev Nagar in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, who has prior involvement in cheating cases, was apprehended without injury.

Two unidentified accomplices managed to escape, and a manhunt has been launched to track them down.

Weapons Seized, Further Probe Underway

Police recovered three weapons from the spot, including sophisticated pistols from Lallu and Irfan, and a country-made pistol (desi katta) from Nitesh.

A case has been registered under Sections 221, 132, 109(2), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act (corresponding to previous IPC Sections 186/353/307/34).

Both Lallu and Irfan are undergoing medical treatment for their injuries. Police confirmed that further interrogation is underway to uncover details about the broader network and potential links to the Gogi Gang. Meanwhile, an intensified search has been launched for their missing associates.