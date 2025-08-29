Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Weather: Massive Traffic Snarls On Key Routes As Heavy Rain Cripples City; IndiGo Issues Advisory

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi-NCR was battered by heavy rain on Friday, leading to waterloging and massive traffic snarls on several major stretches. 

Amid the incessant rain, traffic movement was affected on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, ISBT, Geeta Colony, and Rajaram Kohli Marg, an official of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

A long queue of vehicles was also reported from Badarpur to Ashram, causing major inconvenience to school buses and office-goers, news agency PTI reported. 

The Delhi Traffic Police said that it deployed teams at multiple points to manage congestion and esnure smooth flow of vehicles.

"Due to rain and waterlogging in some pockets, traffic movement was slow. Our personnel have been deployed to streamline the situation and assist commuters," PTI quoted an officer as saying.

In view of the traffic jam, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, asking those travelling to airport to plan their journet in advance.

"The skies over Delhi are bringing in some light showers today. While there is no major impact on roads yet, travel may be slower in a few areas. If you are on your way to the airport, please plan ahead and check your flight details in advance using our app or website. Our airport teams are here to support you at all times," the airline wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro services were disrupted on a stretch of the Yellow Line from Vishwavidyalya to Central Secretariat during peak office and school hours, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. 

IMD Issues Alert For More Showers Today

The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorm with rain in the national capital for today. It is likely to be a humid day as the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am stood at 92 per cent. 

IMD stated that the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal, while the maximum is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department's observations as of 8:30 AM, Delhi received varying rainfall in the last 24 hours. Safdarjung recorded 13.4 mm rainfall, Palam 6.2 mm, Lodhi Road 9.8 mm, Ridge 1.8 mm, and Aya Nagar 29.3 mm.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Delhi Traffic DELHI-NCR
