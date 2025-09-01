Gurugram Offices Advised Work-From-Home On Tuesday, Schools To Go On Online Mode As Rains Lash NCR
Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall, prompting an orange alert from IMD. While Delhi schools remain open, Gurugram schools shift are advised to shift online on September 2 due to safety concerns.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, as the capital city and the NCR region witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms throughout Monday. Earlier, the region was under a yellow alert, but worsening conditions have raised concerns among parents and students regarding possible school closures.
Similar weather was reported in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.
Gurugram Schools to Go Online
All schools in Gurugram have been advised to shift to online classes on September 2, 2025, in view of the inclement weather and safety concerns. All corporate offices and private institutions have been advised to guide employees to work from home.
#Advisory | Today, between 3 PM to 7 PM, Gurugram recorded heavy rainfall of over 100 mm. 🌧️— DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) September 1, 2025
📢 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall on 02-09-2025.
➡️ In view of the forecast:
✅ All corporate offices & private… pic.twitter.com/xCC1pmoKlF
School Closures in Delhi?
As of now, the Delhi government has not announced any holidays for schools. However, if the downpour continues, the administration may take a call on shutting schools temporarily.
Punjab Extends School Closure Amid Floods
Meanwhile, the Punjab government has extended the closure of all schools until September 3 due to the ongoing flood situation in the state.
Noida & Greater Noida Schools to Remain Open
For now, schools in Noida and Greater Noida will function as scheduled. Authorities have assured that any updates regarding holidays will be communicated promptly if the weather conditions worsen.