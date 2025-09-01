The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, as the capital city and the NCR region witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms throughout Monday. Earlier, the region was under a yellow alert, but worsening conditions have raised concerns among parents and students regarding possible school closures.

Similar weather was reported in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Gurugram Schools to Go Online

All schools in Gurugram have been advised to shift to online classes on September 2, 2025, in view of the inclement weather and safety concerns. All corporate offices and private institutions have been advised to guide employees to work from home.

Today, between 3 PM to 7 PM, Gurugram recorded heavy rainfall of over 100 mm.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall on 02-09-2025.



In view of the forecast:

All corporate offices & private institutions have been advised to guide employees to work from home.

School Closures in Delhi?

As of now, the Delhi government has not announced any holidays for schools. However, if the downpour continues, the administration may take a call on shutting schools temporarily.

Punjab Extends School Closure Amid Floods

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has extended the closure of all schools until September 3 due to the ongoing flood situation in the state.

Noida & Greater Noida Schools to Remain Open

For now, schools in Noida and Greater Noida will function as scheduled. Authorities have assured that any updates regarding holidays will be communicated promptly if the weather conditions worsen.