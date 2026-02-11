Delhi-NCR Heats Up Early, Temperature May Touch 27°C By Mid-February

Delhi-NCR is witnessing an early surge in temperatures, with February’s second week already bringing a noticeable shift toward summer-like conditions. As winter retreats, rising daytime temperatures are making the heat increasingly uncomfortable. Over the past 24 hours, calm winds and bright sunshine have intensified the warmth, and if the trend continues, residents could start experiencing April–May-like heat well before the end of February.

Winds Slow Down, Sun Feels Harsher

Weather conditions have changed rapidly in the region over the last few days. Until three days ago, winds were blowing at speeds of up to 40 kmph. Two days later, wind speeds dropped to around 17 kmph, and now they have nearly subsided. With the winds easing, the sun’s intensity has increased significantly, making daytime outings feel much hotter. According to weather experts, the sunshine is likely to become even sharper in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected that Delhi’s maximum temperature could reach 27°C by February 15. The mercury is gradually inching toward the 30°C mark, which is considered above normal for this time of year. Minimum temperatures are also rising and are expected to remain between 12°C and 13°C. While nights still carry a mild chill, the harsh winter cold appears to have ended. The IMD has indicated that nighttime temperatures are unlikely to dip below 10°C going forward.

Metro ACs Switched On As Heat Builds

The rising heat is already impacting daily life. Delhi Metro has turned on air conditioning systems to ensure passenger comfort during warmer afternoons. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 27°C on Wednesday, with minimum temperatures hovering between 12°C and 13°C. By February 16, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 26°C, while the minimum may rise to about 14°C. Skies are expected to remain clear, with bright sunshine dominating the forecast. Light clouds may appear intermittently, but there is no prediction of rain or dense fog.

What Lies Ahead?

Over the next 24 hours, both daytime and nighttime temperatures may see a slight increase. However, cool northerly winds are expected afterwards, which could bring a marginal dip in temperatures. Additionally, an active western disturbance is likely to reach the Himalayan region on February 16, possibly leading to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan.