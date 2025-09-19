Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi, Mumbai Flock To Apple Stores As iPhone 17 Goes On Sale; Scuffle Outside BKC Store Amid Rush: Videos

Hundreds of people were seen lining up outside Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi, even before sunrise, to buy the newly launched Apple iPhone 17 devices.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 08:54 AM (IST)

The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 17 series hit the shelves today, drawing excited consumers in India to queue up oustide the stores before sunrise to purchase the latest device.

A massive crowd gathered overnight at an Apple store in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, with people waiting overnight to get teir hands on the new iPhones. 

One of the first customers told news agency PTI, "I was standing in the queue since 3 am. I have come here from Jogeshwari. I was very excited... waiting for this phone since last six months."

A customer, Irfan told news agency ANI, “I've come to buy the orange iPhone 17 PRO Max. I've been waiting since 8 pm.... This time, there are changes to the camera and battery, and the look is also different.”

A scuffle broke out among a few people amid the rush outside the BKC Jio Centre store in Mumbai, prompting security personnel's intervention. 

Long queues were also seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket.

How Much Is iPhone 17 Priced At?

This year’s line-up unveiled by Apple recently is priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900. The latest devices are now available for sale in India starting today for both walk-in and pre-booked customers.

The base model, priced at Rs 82,999, now comes with 256GB storage as standard. The iPhone 17 Pro is priced from Rs 1,34,900, while the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900.

Apple's move to upgrade features and expand the device's storage appears to be driving consumer interest across all segments. 

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 08:42 AM (IST)
