The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 17 series hit the shelves today, drawing excited consumers in India to queue up oustide the stores before sunrise to purchase the latest device.

A massive crowd gathered overnight at an Apple store in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, with people waiting overnight to get teir hands on the new iPhones.

One of the first customers told news agency PTI, "I was standing in the queue since 3 am. I have come here from Jogeshwari. I was very excited... waiting for this phone since last six months."

VIDEO | Mumbai: People flock to Apple Store in Bandra Kurla Complex for the launch of iPhone 17 series phones.



Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series in the price range of Rs 82,900 to Rs 2,29,900, which will be available in India starting from September 19 onwards for customers… pic.twitter.com/ZbVNJQIhmR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

A customer, Irfan told news agency ANI, “I've come to buy the orange iPhone 17 PRO Max. I've been waiting since 8 pm.... This time, there are changes to the camera and battery, and the look is also different.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Apple begins its iPhone 17 series sale in India; a large number of people throng the company's store in Mumbai's BKC pic.twitter.com/8XXm0lk445 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

A scuffle broke out among a few people amid the rush outside the BKC Jio Centre store in Mumbai, prompting security personnel's intervention.

VIDEO | iPhone 17 series launch: A scuffle broke out among a few people amid the rush outside the Apple Store at BKC Jio Centre, Mumbai, prompting security personnel to intervene.



Large crowds had gathered as people waited eagerly for the iPhone 17 pre-booking.#iPhone17… pic.twitter.com/cskTiCB7yi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

Long queues were also seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket.

#WATCH | Long queues seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket



Apple started its iPhone 17 series sale in India today. pic.twitter.com/mjxZAFheWC — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

How Much Is iPhone 17 Priced At?

This year’s line-up unveiled by Apple recently is priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900. The latest devices are now available for sale in India starting today for both walk-in and pre-booked customers.

The base model, priced at Rs 82,999, now comes with 256GB storage as standard. The iPhone 17 Pro is priced from Rs 1,34,900, while the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900.

Apple's move to upgrade features and expand the device's storage appears to be driving consumer interest across all segments.