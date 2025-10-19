Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A devastating fire that tore through Delhi’s Brahmaputra building has spiralled into a major political controversy, with opposition leaders across party lines accusing the BJP-led Delhi government of gross mismanagement and failure to enforce fire safety measures.

Several opposition figures, including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, hit out at Mayor Rekha Gupta’s administration, alleging “criminal negligence” and “repeated ignorance of warnings” over safety lapses in high-rise structures across the capital.

‘A terrifying experience'

Among the residents caught in the blaze was TMC MP Saket Gokhale, who described the ordeal as “a terrifying experience” that exposed Delhi’s “pathetic state of emergency preparedness.”

In a post on X, Gokhale wrote, “We saw first-hand the dismal state of affairs in Delhi under the BJP government. There are three fire stations within five minutes’ distance. NONE of them responded when the building staff called. I personally called the Fire Department at 1:22 pm, and the first fire engine arrived 25 minutes later.”

His remarks have intensified public scrutiny of the government’s response time and fire safety infrastructure.

Kejriwal hits out at Delhi govt

Reacting to Gokhale’s post, AAP national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, accusing it of dismantling years of progress made under previous administrations.

“Ruined everything within six months,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

In an earlier statement, he claimed that Delhi, once known for its “world-class schools, improved hospitals, clean water, and free electricity”, was now grappling with “broken roads, garbage heaps, and overflowing sewers.”

Kejriwal alleged that residents were being forced to pay “electricity and water bills worth thousands” even as basic services like water supply had halted in several areas.

“People voted for the BJP thinking that governance would improve with the lieutenant governor, Centre, and Delhi government under one party,” he said. “But they have destroyed Delhi in just six months. Our politics was about service, not power.”