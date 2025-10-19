Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBrahmaputra Building Fire Sparks Political Storm In Delhi; AAP Blames BJP Govt For ‘Criminal Negligence’

Brahmaputra Building Fire Sparks Political Storm In Delhi; AAP Blames BJP Govt For ‘Criminal Negligence’

Opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and TMC MP Saket Gokhale, criticised the BJP government for mismanagement, fire safety failures, and slow emergency response.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A devastating fire that tore through Delhi’s Brahmaputra building has spiralled into a major political controversy, with opposition leaders across party lines accusing the BJP-led Delhi government of gross mismanagement and failure to enforce fire safety measures.

Several opposition figures, including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, hit out at Mayor Rekha Gupta’s administration, alleging “criminal negligence” and “repeated ignorance of warnings” over safety lapses in high-rise structures across the capital.

‘A terrifying experience'

Among the residents caught in the blaze was TMC MP Saket Gokhale, who described the ordeal as “a terrifying experience” that exposed Delhi’s “pathetic state of emergency preparedness.”

In a post on X, Gokhale wrote, “We saw first-hand the dismal state of affairs in Delhi under the BJP government. There are three fire stations within five minutes’ distance. NONE of them responded when the building staff called. I personally called the Fire Department at 1:22 pm, and the first fire engine arrived 25 minutes later.”

His remarks have intensified public scrutiny of the government’s response time and fire safety infrastructure.

Kejriwal hits out at Delhi govt

Reacting to Gokhale’s post, AAP national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, accusing it of dismantling years of progress made under previous administrations.

“Ruined everything within six months,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

In an earlier statement, he claimed that Delhi, once known for its “world-class schools, improved hospitals, clean water, and free electricity”, was now grappling with “broken roads, garbage heaps, and overflowing sewers.”

Kejriwal alleged that residents were being forced to pay “electricity and water bills worth thousands” even as basic services like water supply had halted in several areas.

“People voted for the BJP thinking that governance would improve with the lieutenant governor, Centre, and Delhi government under one party,” he said. “But they have destroyed Delhi in just six months. Our politics was about service, not power.”

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire Delhi News BJP AAP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Bodies Of Two Hostages Identified
Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Bodies Of Two Hostages Identified
World
Chainsaw-Wielding Robbers Break Into Louvre, Flee With Napoleon’s Jewels: What We Know So Far About Paris Heist
Chainsaw-Wielding Robbers Break Into Louvre, Flee With Napoleon’s Jewels: What We Know So Far
World
Paris: Iconic Louvre Museum Evacuated After Daring Theft Of Napoleon-Era Jewels, French Minister Confirms Probe
Paris: Louvre Evacuated After Daring Theft Of Napoleon-Era Jewels, French Minister Confirms Probe
Cricket
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Why Is Australia's Target 131 Despite India Scoring 136?
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Why Is Australia's Target 131 Despite India Scoring 136?
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget