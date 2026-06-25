When Is Monsoon Arriving In Delhi? IMD Shares Update As Rain, Gusty Winds Lash National Capital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR monsoon delayed; Wednesday's rain brought temporary relief.

IMD predicts monsoon by June 27; pre-monsoon activity increases.

Favorable conditions continue for monsoon's advance across northern states.

Residents of Delhi-NCR may have to wait a little longer for the arrival of the southwest monsoon, though a spell of rain accompanied by strong winds on Wednesday evening provided temporary relief from the prevailing heat.

Several parts of the national capital region witnessed heavy showers and gusty conditions on June 24, offering respite after days of warm weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.0 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The weather department said the monsoon is expected to reach Delhi-NCR around June 27, bringing relief from high temperatures and hot winds that have persisted across the region.

Pre-Monsoon Activity Intensifies Across North India

The IMD attributed the recent weather changes to the influence of a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation in the upper atmosphere. These systems have led to an increase in pre-monsoon activity across several northern states.

Cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms have been reported from various parts of North India, signalling favourable conditions for the advance of the southwest monsoon.

Meteorologists view these developments as indicators that the seasonal rains are steadily progressing towards the region.

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Temperatures Remain Near Normal Levels

According to IMD data, there was no significant change in Delhi’s maximum and minimum temperatures over the past 24 hours.

In some areas, the maximum temperature remained below normal by 1.6 to 3.0 degrees Celsius, while other locations recorded temperatures within the normal range. During the period, minimum temperatures across the city hovered between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 39 and 40 degrees Celsius.

South-westerly winds continued to blow across Delhi at speeds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour during the day.

Rain and Thunderstorms Likely Today

For Thursday, June 25, the IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 38 to 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The department expects partly cloudy skies over the city, with the possibility of thunderstorms and rainfall during the afternoon or evening hours. Winds are likely to blow at speeds of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The IMD also said there is unlikely to be any major change in maximum temperatures over the next five days. However, minimum temperatures could gradually rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the same period.

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Conditions Favour Further Monsoon Advance

The weather department said conditions remain favourable for the continued progress of the southwest monsoon across the country.

Over the next two to three days, the monsoon is expected to advance into parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. During the following two to three days, it is likely to extend further into additional areas of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, along with parts of Uttarakhand.

As the monsoon continues its northward march, Delhi-NCR is expected to be among the regions that will soon experience the season’s much-anticipated rains.