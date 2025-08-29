Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Services Hit Amid Heavy Rain; Commuters Stranded During Peak Hours

Services on a key stretch of the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were disrupted amid heavy rain on Friday morning, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters during peak office and school hours.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Cooperation, services were affected on a stretch between Vishwavidyalya and Central Secretariat. DMRC also said that the services were being normalised and efforts were underway to restore smooth operations on the affected section.

"Service Update. Delay in train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations. Normal service on all other lines," it said on X.

Passengers complained that the travel time from Vishwavidyalaya to GTB Nagar, which normally takes only a few minutes, stretched to nearly 50 minutes due to the delayed services. Many complained that the delays left them struggling to reach offices and schools on time.

Several people took to X to share their ordeal. Posts showed lonf queues at the Hauz Khaz metro station, which is a key interchange on the Yellow Line.

Delhi metro yellow line technical fault, scenes at Hauzkhas metro #delhimetro pic.twitter.com/gyweJBTEWU — Avinash (@avinashiitd) August 29, 2025

Many commuters also complained of late and slow services.

Delhi Metro what’s wrong with yellow line today, It’s not moving since last one hour. #DMRC #YellowLine pic.twitter.com/gyGWAhNgws — Nikhil Verma (@nikhilpiscean) August 29, 2025

Delhi Metro Yellow line has failure. Avoid the route. Metro is running very late 🙌🏻



#DMRC #DELHIMETRO #YELLOWLINE pic.twitter.com/uvywUlV88w — Aditiya Ashat (@adi_ashat) August 29, 2025

The Delhi-NCR region was lashed by heavy rain on Friday, triggering waterlogging and traffic jam in various places across the capital. The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorm with rain in the national capital today.

According to IMD's 8.30 am observations, Delhi received varying rainfall in the last 24 hours. Safdarjung logged 13.4 mm rainfall, Palam 6.2 mm, Lodhi Road 9.8 mm, Ridge 1.8 mm and Aya Nagar 29.3 mm.