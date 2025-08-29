Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Services Hit Amid Heavy Rain; Commuters Stranded During Peak Hours

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Metro's Yellow Line Services Hit Amid Heavy Rain; Commuters Stranded During Peak Hours

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line faced disruptions between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat during peak hours, causing significant delays.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Services on a key stretch of the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were disrupted amid heavy rain on Friday morning, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters during peak office and school hours.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Cooperation, services were affected on a stretch between Vishwavidyalya and Central Secretariat. DMRC also said that the services were being normalised and efforts were underway to restore smooth operations on the affected section.  

"Service Update. Delay in train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations. Normal service on all other lines," it said on X.

Passengers complained that the travel time from Vishwavidyalaya to GTB Nagar, which normally takes only a few minutes, stretched to nearly 50 minutes due to the delayed services. Many complained that the delays left them struggling to reach offices and schools on time.

Several people took to X to share their ordeal. Posts showed lonf queues at the Hauz Khaz metro station, which is a key interchange on the Yellow Line.

Many commuters also complained of late and slow services.

The Delhi-NCR region was lashed by heavy rain on Friday, triggering waterlogging and traffic jam in various places across the capital. The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorm with rain in the national capital today.

According to IMD's 8.30 am observations, Delhi received varying rainfall in the last 24 hours. Safdarjung logged 13.4 mm rainfall, Palam 6.2 mm, Lodhi Road 9.8 mm, Ridge 1.8 mm and Aya Nagar 29.3 mm.

 

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Delhi Metro DMRC
