Delhi Horror: Man 'Rapes' Mother Twice Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair, Arrested

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his mother in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area after she returned from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The 65-year-old victim told the police that her son claimed he was "punishing" her over suspicions that she had an extramarital affair years earlier.

The elderly woman, accompanied by her 25-year-old daughter, approached the Hauz Qazi police station to file a complaint. She also alleged that her son, identified as Md Firoz alias Suhel, had assaulted and sexually abused her on multiple occasions this month, news agency PTI reported.

According to police, the woman stated that she had travelled to Saudi Arabia on July 25 with her husband, aged 72, and their daughter for pilgrimage. Whilst they were on the trip, her son called on his father's phone, accusing her of having a "bad character," and demanding that they immediately return to Delhi and divorce her.

The family returned home on August 1, following which the accused allegedly assaulted his mother and attempted to attack her again the next day. "He made me remove my burqa, locked me in a room and beat me up. He told my husband that he had spoilt me," the victim told police, as reported by Hindustan Times.

She then went to stay her elder daughter's in-laws' house for some time fearing for her safety, the complainant told the police.

"She further alleged that on August 11, when she returned home around 9.30 pm, her son insisted on speaking to her privately. He then locked her in a room, threatened her with a knife and scissors, and allegedly raped her," the officer added.

Traumatised and ashamed, the victim did not disclose the incident immediately and began sleeping in her daughter's room for safety. However, the accused allegedly repeated the act at around 3:30 AM on August 14, following which the woman confided in her daughter and gathered courage to approach the police.

A case has been registered at the Hauz Qazi police station under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation has been initiated.

The accused, who is currently unemployed, has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.