Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Horror: Man 'Rapes' Mother Twice Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair, Arrested

Delhi Horror: Man 'Rapes' Mother Twice Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair, Arrested

The accused, a resident of central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area, has been arrested. He assaulted and allegedly raped his 65-year-old mother twice over suspicion of extramarital affair.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his mother in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area after she returned from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The 65-year-old victim told the police that her son claimed he was "punishing" her over suspicions that she had an extramarital affair years earlier.

The elderly woman, accompanied by her 25-year-old daughter, approached the Hauz Qazi police station to file a complaint. She also alleged that her son, identified as Md Firoz alias Suhel, had assaulted and sexually abused her on multiple occasions this month, news agency PTI reported.

According to police, the woman stated that she had travelled to Saudi Arabia on July 25 with her husband, aged 72, and their daughter for pilgrimage. Whilst they were on the trip, her son called on his father's phone, accusing her of having a "bad character," and demanding that they immediately return to Delhi and divorce her.

The family returned home on August 1, following which the accused allegedly assaulted his mother and attempted to attack her again the next day. "He made me remove my burqa, locked me in a room and beat me up. He told my husband that he had spoilt me," the victim told police, as reported by Hindustan Times.

She then went to stay her elder daughter's in-laws' house for some time fearing for her safety, the complainant told the police.

"She further alleged that on August 11, when she returned home around 9.30 pm, her son insisted on speaking to her privately. He then locked her in a room, threatened her with a knife and scissors, and allegedly raped her," the officer added.

Traumatised and ashamed, the victim did not disclose the incident immediately and began sleeping in her daughter's room for safety. However, the accused allegedly repeated the act at around 3:30 AM on August 14, following which the woman confided in her daughter and gathered courage to approach the police.

A case has been registered at the Hauz Qazi police station under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation has been initiated.

The accused, who is currently unemployed, has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
India
Arif Mohammad Khan, VK Saxena: Probable BJP Candidates For V-P Polls Ahead Of Key Meeting
Arif Mohammad Khan, VK Saxena: Probable BJP Candidates For V-P Polls Ahead Of Key Meeting
World
US First Lady Pens 'Peace Letter' To Putin, Urges Protection Of Children: 'You Can Singlehandedly...'
US First Lady Pens 'Peace Letter' To Putin, Urges Protection Of Children: 'You Can Singlehandedly...'
India
India Lauds Trump-Putin Meeting, Reiterates Need For Dialogue And Diplomacy: 'Highly Commendable'
India Lauds Trump-Putin Meeting, Reiterates Need For Dialogue And Diplomacy
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget