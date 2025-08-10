Thar Kills Pedestrian Near Rashtrapati Bhawan In Delhi, Liquor Bottles Found In Car

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesThar Kills Pedestrian Near Rashtrapati Bhawan In Delhi, Liquor Bottles Found In Car

A speeding SUV struck two people, killing one and seriously injuring the other in Delhi

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 12:05 PM (IST)

One person was killed while another was seriously injured after a speeding SUV hit them in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area on Sunday, said the Delhi Police. 

The incident took place just two kilometres from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the police said, adding that the driver has been detained. 

According to police sources, the 26-year-old accused Thar driver has been detained. The accused said he was driving his friend's car, according to the police, when he allegedly dozed off, causing the accident.

The police are, however, investigating whether the accused driver was under the influence of alcohol, as liquor bottles were found inside the car. 

 

Hit And Run DELHI NEWS
