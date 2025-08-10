Thar Kills Pedestrian Near Rashtrapati Bhawan In Delhi, Liquor Bottles Found In Car

One person was killed while another was seriously injured after a speeding SUV hit them in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area on Sunday, said the Delhi Police.

The incident took place just two kilometres from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the police said, adding that the driver has been detained.

#WATCH | New Delhi | One person dead, another injured, after they were hit by a car on 11 Murti Road earlier today. The car driver has been detained: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/uD1QWsEGW7 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2025

According to police sources, the 26-year-old accused Thar driver has been detained. The accused said he was driving his friend's car, according to the police, when he allegedly dozed off, causing the accident.

The police are, however, investigating whether the accused driver was under the influence of alcohol, as liquor bottles were found inside the car.