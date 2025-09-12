Delhi High Court Gets Bomb Threat, Sender Talks Of Acid Attack On Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Delhi High Court received a bomb threat via mail on Friday. As a precaution, the Delhi Police have facilitated the evacuation of the court campus. A thorough search is on.

As per LiveMint, the scene inside the courtrooms were utterly chaotic once the news spread. Judges abruptly rose from their benches, police rushed to evacuate the premises and comb the area for possible explosives, and lawyers, staffers and others tried to get out of the campus.

#WATCH | Delhi | A lawyer says, "A threat mail has circulated in which it is being said that the person is from ISIS...The content of the email is unclear...Police, bomb squad have reached the spot..." https://t.co/r9gc8NFcRA pic.twitter.com/Q4pwjlap7d — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

Email Cites ISI, References 1998 Blast Model

The LiveMint Report cited officials as saying that the threat was delivered via an email allegedly sent by a man identifying himself as Vijay Sharma to Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj. The message warned of a terror conspiracy inspired by the 1998 bomb blasts, claiming links between Pakistan's ISI and an individual described as "Dr. Shah Faesal".

The email alleged that Faesal had established contacts with ISI operatives in Coimbatore to “recreate the 1998 blasts today in Patna.” It also accused secular political parties of fueling corruption and dynastic politics while targeting the BJP and RSS.

One section of the message read: "Secular parties depend on allowing family dynasty politics and corruption to thrive in order to fight the BJP/RSS. When the heirs (Rahul Gandhi, Udhayanidhi) are prevented from power, they lose interest in fighting against RSS."

The sender even listed a phone number and named a person, Satyabama Sengottayan, allegedly linked to explosive devices and defusal codes.

Threats Against Political Figures

The email escalated further, warning of attacks against political leaders in Tamil Nadu. It explicitly mentioned a plan to carry out an acid attack on Inbanidhi Udhayanidhi, son of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, while proposing Dr Ezhilan Naganathan as a successor within the party.

"We propose Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan to take over DMK, and this wee,k Inbanidhi Udhayandihi s/o Udhayanidhi Stalin will be acid burnt. The intelligence agencies won't have a clue that this is an inside job," the email claimed.

The message also alleged sleeper cell agents have been infiltrating police forces since 2017, waiting for what it described as "Holy Friday".

It ended with a chilling warning: "As a sample, today's blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after mid-day Islamic prayers.”

Security On High Alert, Investigations Begin

The Delhi Police Special Cell, along with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has been tasked with verifying the credibility of the threat. Senior officials confirmed that while no suspicious objects were found during initial sweeps, all security protocols remain in place.

"We are investigating the veracity of the threat and have initiated necessary security protocols. At this stage, no suspicious object has been found,” a senior Delhi Police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

The high court premises remain cordoned off as agencies continue their probe into the origin of the email and its claims.