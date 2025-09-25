A sexual harassment case has engulfed a South Delhi institute after allegations surfaced against its head, Chaitanyananda Saraswati. The controversy began when a former student wrote to the university administration in July, alleging that Chaitanyananda had been molesting and harassing women students. The letter, dated July 28 and received on July 31, was followed by an email from a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, confirming that complaints had reached them from female students regarding his conduct.

In its official statement, the institute acknowledged receiving the communication. “On August 1, an email was received from an Officer of the rank of Group Captain… informing that they were in receipt of various complaints and representations from students alleging various arbitrary decisions and vindictive behaviour towards the students by Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, including sending WhatsApp messages to girl students at odd hours,” it said.

The institute’s governing council subsequently held a virtual meeting with over 30 women students on August 3 to address the complaints.

Students’ Accounts, FIR Details

As per the FIR, statements from 32 students were recorded. It revealed that many victims were from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), with their original educational certificates withheld by the accused and his associates, placing their education and future careers in jeopardy, according to a report by Indian Express.

One student, a 21-year-old scholarship holder, detailed her ordeal to the police. She claimed that after she shared medical records with him, he began sending inappropriate texts such as, “Baby, I love you. I adore you, you are looking beautiful today”, the report stated. When she resisted, she alleged, her attendance was manipulated, and exam marks deducted.

She further recounted being summoned for a puja after Chaitanyananda bought a new BMW in March 2025, where he allegedly made offensive remarks during the trip to Rishikesh. On another occasion, she said, he recorded a video of her in his office and sent it with the comment, “You are looking beautiful”, as per the report.

The FIR also accused three women staff members, including the associate dean, of compelling students to comply with his demands and ignoring complaints against him.

FIR Expands Allegations

Additional details reported by news agency PTI noted that women were allegedly coerced into visiting Chaitanyananda’s quarters late at night. In one case, a female student was forced to change her name and delete evidence from her phone. Students were allegedly threatened with suspension or denial of degrees if they resisted his advances.

The management of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management lodged the complaint after the virtual interaction with more than 30 female students, many of whom shared experiences of harassment.

Beyond harassment allegations, police said a separate case has been registered against Chaitanyananda for using a Volvo car with a fake United Nations number plate. Nine other fraudulent diplomatic plates were also seized from the institute.

Police sources told Indian Express that the accused had earlier been booked in cases of forgery and molestation, including one filed in 2009. Delhi Police have now issued a lookout circular (LOC), with raids underway in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. His last known location was Agra, a police officer confirmed.

DCP Goel stated that the red Volvo found in the institute’s basement was discovered with the forged plate marked “39 UN 1”. “The Volvo car was found parked in the basement of the institute. On verification, it was found that the car with a forged diplomatic number plate, is used by the accused,” he said, as per Indian Express.