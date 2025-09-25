Delhi ‘Godman’ Under Sexual Assault Probe Claimed Chicago MBA, Praise From Steve Jobs And Obama

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled spiritual leader and director of a private management institute in Delhi, is under investigation following allegations of sexually molesting at least 19 students. As the manhunt for him intensifies, police have widened their probe to verify his academic and professional claims, many of which appear to be exaggerated or fabricated.

Saraswati has been absconding since the complaints surfaced earlier this year. For years, he projected himself as a distinguished management guru and prolific author, frequently described in his own works and online profiles as an “internationally acclaimed writer.” His official biographies claim he earned an MBA and PhD from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, obtained multiple post-doctoral degrees, and received seven honorary DLitt titles from institutions in India and abroad, as per a report on NDTV.

'28 Books, 143 Research Papers, Steve Jobs' Foreword'

These credentials are repeated across book listings and research-sharing platforms. Saraswati is credited with authoring 28 books and 143 research papers. One title, Forget Classroom Learning, allegedly carries a foreword attributed to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, quoting him as praising the book as “an unprecedented preparatory and guiding manual for the applied world of management.” Another work, Transforming Personality, is claimed to have been frequently cited by former US President Barack Obama during his 2007 campaign and touted as a bestseller in Europe and North America.



Investigators now suspect these claims are entirely fabricated, reported Madhyamam.

The molestation allegations stem from Saraswati’s role as director of the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj. Students enrolled under scholarship programs have accused him of harassment, prompting police to open multiple cases. A lookout circular has been issued to prevent him from leaving the country, while investigators examine digital records, publications, and promotional material linked to his name.

