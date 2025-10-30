'It Was Jesus Who Carried Me...': Jemimah Rodrigues After India’s Record Semi-Final Win

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues delivered one of the most heartfelt post-match reflections after powering India into the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Speaking after the semi-final win over Australia in Navi Mumbai, Rodrigues revealed that the tournament had tested her emotionally and spiritually.

“I was going through a lot of anxiety, crying every day throughout the tournament. But God took me through,” she said, holding back tears. “When I couldn’t carry on, my teammates carried me on. I have been blessed.”

Rodrigues credited her faith and support system for helping her cope with the pressure. “It was Jesus who carried me through. I want to thank Mom, Dad, and everyone who stood by me,” she added.

A surprise promotion that paid off

The 24-year-old batter also revealed that her promotion to No. 3 came as a last-minute decision. “Five minutes before entering the field, I was told that I am going to bat at No. 3,” she said. The call turned out to be a masterstroke as Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur stitched together a record-breaking partnership.

The duo’s 167-run stand at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy was not only India’s highest partnership in any World Cup knockout match, but also the biggest stand against Australia in World Cup history.

Breaking old records and setting new benchmarks

Before this historic stand, India’s previous best in a World Cup knockout came in 2017, when Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma added 137 runs in the semifinal, propelling India to the final. Harmanpreet’s history of building strong partnerships continued that year with a 95-run stand with Punam Raut in the final and 66 runs with Mithali Raj in the semifinal.

India’s overall records against Australia have also been noteworthy. Besides the 167-run stand in 2025, other memorable efforts include Mithali Raj and Punam Raut’s 157-run partnership (2017) and Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal’s 155-run stand (2025).