Under the glittering lights of Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, India stormed into their third Women’s World Cup final with a breathtaking five-wicket victory over defending champions Australia. Jemimah Rodrigues produced the innings of a lifetime, crafting a sensational 127* that anchored India’s record chase of 339 in a dramatic semi-final clash.

With the win, India snapped Australia’s 16-match unbeaten streak, evoking memories of Harmanpreet Kaur’s legendary 171 at Derby years ago. The triumph now sets up a high-stakes title showdown with South Africa on November 2.

Phoebe Litchfield Powers Australia to 338

Opting to bat first, Australia were handed an early scare when Alyssa Healy was dropped by Harmanpreet Kaur. However, Healy’s reprieve was short-lived as Kranti Gaud cleaned her up just before a rain interruption.

Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry then rebuilt with a commanding 155-run partnership for the second wicket. Litchfield, who survived a controversial bump-ball decision on 62, made the most of her luck to smash a breathtaking 119 off 93 balls — her maiden World Cup century and the fastest ton ever recorded in a Women’s World Cup knockout match.

Perry played a steady hand with 77, while Ashleigh Gardner added a quickfire 63 as Australia posted a formidable 338 in 49.5 overs. For India, Shree Charani stood out with disciplined figures of 2 for 49, while Deepti Sharma chipped in with two late wickets despite proving expensive.

Harmanpreet, Jemimah Script India’s Fightback

India’s chase began shakily as Kim Garth removed Shafali Verma early. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues began rebuilding before a sharp review from Healy saw Mandhana caught down the leg side for 24.

Harmanpreet Kaur then joined forces with Jemimah, and the pair stabilised the innings with a record 167-run partnership — the highest stand against Australia in the tournament’s history. Harmanpreet, dropped once by Healy, made full use of her luck to hammer a majestic 89 off 92 balls before falling to Annabel Sutherland, just as the skipper was struggling with cramps.

At that point, India still needed over 100 runs, but Jemimah’s composure ensured the momentum never slipped. Deepti Sharma’s run-out following a mix-up added pressure, yet India remained within striking distance.

Jemimah Finishes the Job in Style

Bringing up her maiden World Cup hundred off 115 balls, Jemimah continued to anchor the chase with poise. Richa Ghosh added a brisk 26 off 16 balls, taking on the Australian attack with two massive sixes before perishing to Sutherland.

With 34 runs required off the final five overs, Jemimah took complete control, cutting Sophie Molineux for four and driving India closer to glory. She finished unbeaten on 127 off 134 deliveries, an innings studded with 14 boundaries. Amanjot Kaur sealed the victory in the 49th over with two consecutive fours, triggering wild celebrations in the Indian camp.

India’s sensational chase — the highest ever in Women’s World Cup semi-final history — now propels them to the brink of destiny as they prepare for a final that could rewrite the nation’s sporting history once again.