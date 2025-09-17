New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet colleagues donated blood at a camp organised on the Kartavya Path here on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, being observed as 'Sewa Pakhwada' by the BJP-led city government. "Every drop of our blood is dedicated to the country. We follow the prime minister's message of service. I donated the first unit of blood at the camp following the saying 'practice what you preach'," Gupta told reporters.

Addressing the event, she said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a lot for Delhi... it is for the first time in Delhi that people are saying 'Thank you Modiji' from this stage." Gupta also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for "giving" the national capital Yashobhoomi and Bharat Mandapam venues, and good road connectivity.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh donated blood at the camp and wished for the prime minister's health and long life. His cabinet colleague Kapil Mishra said the Delhi government is organising a blood donation camp and a walk at Kartavya Path to mark the occasion. "Later in the day, multiple services will be dedicated to people at the Thyagraj Stadium event. US President Donald Trump also wished the prime minister on his birthday," he added.

Gupta and her ministers also participated in the "Sewa Sankalp" Walk on the Kartavya Path. During the walk, Gupta also did a small dance with folk dancers from Maharashtra. Sirsa also shook a leg to dhol beats. Slogans of "Prime Minister Narendra Modi zindabad" and "Thank You Modiji" were raised during the walk.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said Modi is counted among the most popular leaders of the country, and world leaders engage with him to uphold India's honour. His colleague Pravesh Verma said common people and party workers are participating in cleanliness drives, blood donation and other such programmes. "Everyone is wishing PM Modi on his birthday in their own way. I also wish PM Modi and pray for his good health and long life," he added. Earlier in the day, ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Mishra offered prayers at Margat Wale Hanuman Mandir and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for Modi's long life. Mishra organised a recital of Hanuman Chalisa at the temple in Kashmere Gate. "On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, we have come to Marghat Wale Hanuman Mandir. We pray to Lord Hanuman for his long life and protection," Mishra said. Sirsa said that he prayed at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for Prime Minister Modi's long life so that he can continue to serve India. "Ever since he became the prime minister, Bharat's name has been recognised around the world."

