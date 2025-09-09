Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Compensation For Farmers Hit By Floods

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Compensation For Farmers Hit By Floods

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta promised compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged by recent floods. District magistrates have been asked to report losses as relief efforts continue across the capital.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced compensation for farmers whose crops were destroyed due to recent floods.

The chief minister held a meeting with the district magistrates of all the 11 revenue districts and lauded them on their efforts to tackle the flood situation.

"I had a meeting with the district magistrates. The officials have been working with alertness and round the clock to tackle the situation.

"The government will provide assistance to people who were affected by the floods. We will also provide compensation to farmers whose crops were affected due to the inundation. To ensure that Delhi can get back on its feet again, the government will help people," Gupta told reporters after the meeting.

She said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government should get a list of farmers whose crops were affected so that they can be provided assistance in time.

Officials said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has set in motion the process for providing compensation to affected people.

"The CMO has sought a report from the district magistrates of the 11 revenue districts on the losses incurred by farmers. While six districts -- North, Central, East, Northeast, Southeast and Shahdara -- have been majorly hit, there is a possibility that crops may have been affected in other districts too," a senior official said.

The water level of the Yamuna river touched the season's highest at 207.48 metres at Delhi's main flood-forecasting station last Thursday.

Over the last few days, the river has inundated several areas along its banks.

Tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, near Mori Gate and in Mayur Vihar to temporarily accommodate those evacuated from low-lying areas near the river.

Areas like Monastery Market, Madanpur Khadar and Yamuna Bazar were flooded, prompting people to shift to relief camps.

The official said all the district magistrates have been asked to compile a report and submit it to the divisional commissioner's office. The report will then be forwarded to the CMO.

"In many areas, the issues might be localised. The Mungeshpur drain breach had flooded Jharoda Kalan in Southwest Delhi. Nearly 2,000 people were evacuated from the flooded areas. Those cases will also be considered," he added.

A section of the Mungeshpur drain in Bahadurgarh (in Haryana's Jhajjar district) broke on Tuesday, with water entering villages and unauthorised colonies located close to the Delhi-Haryana border.

Earlier in the day, the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded that the city government provide compensation to those hit by floods in Delhi.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rekha Gupta Delhi Floods Farmers Compensation Delhi Cm Announcement Yamuna River Flood Crop Damage Delhi Delhi Relief Measures Flood-hit Farmers
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Announces Rs 1,600 Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Punjab After Gurdaspur Visit
PM Modi Announces Rs 1,600 Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Punjab After Gurdaspur Visit
Cities
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
India
PM Modi Surveys Flood-Hit Areas In Punjab, Meets Affected Residents In Gurdaspur: WATCH
PM Modi Surveys Flood-Hit Areas In Punjab, Meets Affected Residents In Gurdaspur: WATCH
India
Modi In Himachal: PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Package, Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families In Relief Measures
Modi In Himachal: PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Package, Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families In Relief Measures
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget