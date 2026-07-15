Hundreds of workers from various political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), joined the Delhi Congress. These new members include district, block, and municipal-level office-bearers.
Congress Gains Ground In Delhi As Several AAP Leaders, Workers Switch Sides
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said district and block-level office-bearers from multiple parties have joined the Congress.
- Delhi Congress announced hundreds of party workers joined its ranks.
- Many new recruits, including former MCD candidate, came from AAP.
- Devender Yadav credited Kharge, Gandhi for strengthening party organization.
The Delhi Congress on Tuesday claimed that hundreds of workers from various political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have joined its ranks amid growing political activity in the national capital.
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said the party's organisation was expanding steadily across the city. He welcomed workers from Patparganj, Burari and Adarsh Nagar at the Delhi Congress office.
According to Yadav, those joining the Congress include hundreds of party workers as well as district-, block- and municipal-level office-bearers from different political parties.
Former MCD Candidate Among Those Who Joined
The Congress said those who joined the party include former Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election candidate Mahesh Khari, former block president Joginder Khari, Anil Khari, Sangeeta Negi, Yogesh Shukla, Yash Bhatia, Shashi Mohan Koranala, Shaila Begum, Jitendra Phulara, Rukmani, Renu, Shabir Ali, Sachin, Amit Chaudhary and Sanjeev Kumar.
The party said several of the new entrants had previously been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party.
The induction programme was held at the Delhi Congress office in the presence of senior party leaders.
बढ़ रहा है जनाधार ✋— Devender Yadav (@devendrayadvinc) July 14, 2026
बढ़ रहा है कांग्रेस परिवार
आज ओखला विधानसभा, करावल नगर विधानसभा, मलकागंज वार्ड-12 और बुराड़ी वार्ड-9 से बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण करवाई।
जनता का बढ़ता विश्वास इस बात का प्रमाण है कि दिल्ली बदलाव चाहती है और कांग्रेस के साथ मिलकर एक… pic.twitter.com/UBunpvRlB7
Yadav Credits Kharge and Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
Yadav said many of those joining the Congress from the Aam Aadmi Party had chosen to do so because they have faith in the Congress' ideology, principles and policies.
He credited Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for strengthening the party's organisation.
According to Yadav, the leadership of Kharge and Gandhi has helped attract workers from other political parties to the Congress.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which political parties' workers joined the Delhi Congress?
Who welcomed the new members to the Delhi Congress?
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav welcomed workers from Patparganj, Burari, and Adarsh Nagar. The induction programme was held at the Delhi Congress office.
Why did workers join the Congress, according to Devender Yadav?
Devender Yadav stated that many joined due to their faith in the Congress's ideology, principles, and policies. He also credited Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi's leadership.
Were any notable individuals among those who joined the Delhi Congress?
Yes, former Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election candidate Mahesh Khari was among those who joined. Former block president Joginder Khari and several others also joined.