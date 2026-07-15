Congress Gains Ground In Delhi As Several AAP Leaders, Workers Switch Sides

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Congress announced hundreds of party workers joined its ranks.

Many new recruits, including former MCD candidate, came from AAP.

Devender Yadav credited Kharge, Gandhi for strengthening party organization.

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday claimed that hundreds of workers from various political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have joined its ranks amid growing political activity in the national capital.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said the party's organisation was expanding steadily across the city. He welcomed workers from Patparganj, Burari and Adarsh Nagar at the Delhi Congress office.

According to Yadav, those joining the Congress include hundreds of party workers as well as district-, block- and municipal-level office-bearers from different political parties.

Former MCD Candidate Among Those Who Joined

The Congress said those who joined the party include former Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election candidate Mahesh Khari, former block president Joginder Khari, Anil Khari, Sangeeta Negi, Yogesh Shukla, Yash Bhatia, Shashi Mohan Koranala, Shaila Begum, Jitendra Phulara, Rukmani, Renu, Shabir Ali, Sachin, Amit Chaudhary and Sanjeev Kumar.

The party said several of the new entrants had previously been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party.

The induction programme was held at the Delhi Congress office in the presence of senior party leaders.

बढ़ रहा है जनाधार ✋

बढ़ रहा है कांग्रेस परिवार



आज ओखला विधानसभा, करावल नगर विधानसभा, मलकागंज वार्ड-12 और बुराड़ी वार्ड-9 से बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण करवाई।



जनता का बढ़ता विश्वास इस बात का प्रमाण है कि दिल्ली बदलाव चाहती है और कांग्रेस के साथ मिलकर एक… pic.twitter.com/UBunpvRlB7 — Devender Yadav (@devendrayadvinc) July 14, 2026

Yadav Credits Kharge and Rahul Gandhi's Leadership

Yadav said many of those joining the Congress from the Aam Aadmi Party had chosen to do so because they have faith in the Congress' ideology, principles and policies.

He credited Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for strengthening the party's organisation.

According to Yadav, the leadership of Kharge and Gandhi has helped attract workers from other political parties to the Congress.