Defence Ministry Clerk Kills Wife With Dumbbell In Delhi

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 11:03 AM (IST)

A 24-year-old SWAT commando of the Delhi Police died after allegedly being assaulted by her husband, who struck her on the head with a heavy dumbbell following a dispute over financial issues.

The victim, Kajal Chaudhary, was attacked by her husband Ankur, a clerk with the Ministry of Defence, on January 22 after frequent arguments escalated into violence, according to a report by The Times of India. She sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she succumbed during treatment on Tuesday.

Victims Had Called Her Brother

Kajal’s brother Nikhil, a constable posted at the Parliament Street police station, told TOI that she had called him moments before the assault. While he was still on the call, he allegedly heard Ankur hitting her with the dumbbell. A few minutes later, Ankur reportedly informed him that she had been assaulted.

Police have registered a murder case against Ankur, who has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Kajal joined the Delhi Police in 2022 and was serving with the elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit. She married Ankur in 2023. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Delhi Crime News DELHI NEWS Delhi SWAT Commando Murder
