HomeCitiesDecomposed Body Of Tribal Woman Found In Jharkhand's Sahibganj; 1 Arrested After Son Alleges Rape, Murder

In Sahibganj, Jharkhand, a 50-year-old tribal woman was found dead, allegedly murdered. Her son reported she was raped and strangled. Police arrested a suspect after the body was discovered.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Aug 31 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 50-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped and killed by a person, was found in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, police said on Sunday.

The accused was arrested after the son of the deceased woman lodged a complaint with the Barhait Police Station, alleging that her mother was raped and throttled to death, a senior officer said.

The woman, who belonged to a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), was missing since Thursday and her body was recovered by villagers on Saturday near a deserted place in the hills in Chihad Pahad, he said.

"After the recovery of the body, her son Basu Pahariya filed a complaint at the police station on Sunday, alleging that her mother was raped and throttled to death. The accused was arrested," Barhait Police Station officer-in-charge Pawan Kumar told PTI.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to Dumka Sadar Hospital, he said.

The autopsy report can confirm whether the woman was raped and killed or only murdered, he said, adding that prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder, not sexual assault.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, along with two women, allegedly drank country-made liquor at a place. While returning home on Thursday evening, they got engaged in a quarrel and the accused throttled the woman to death and fled the spot," Kumar said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
Jharkhand Rape Jharkhand News Murder Sahibganj
