HomeCitiesDalit Man Lynched In Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi Assures Kin Of Support As Congress Targets CM Yogi Adityanath

In Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit man, Hariom, was lynched in Rae Bareli due to rumors of "drone thieves." A viral video shows the mob beating him, Congress claimed that the attackers are supporters of CM Yogi Adityanath.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A political controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after a 38-year-old Dalit man was brutally beaten to death in Rae Bareli district over unfounded rumours about “drone thieves”. Police have attributed the attack to panic among villagers who believed drones were being used to steal items from homes.

The victim, identified as Hariom from Fatehpur district, was captured in a shocking video being thrashed by a mob, news agency PTI reported. The clip has since gone viral on social media, with Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed sharing it on X (formerly Twitter) and alleging that the attackers were supporters of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“When he repeatedly said ‘Rahul Gandhi’, those criminals claimed they were supporters of Yogi,” Mohamed posted on X, while holding both the state and central governments responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation. “No one is safe under the BJP government,” she added.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate informed that LoP Rahul Gandhi spoke to the family and assured his support. In a post, she wrote, "Leader of the Opposition @RahulGandhi ji spoke on the phone with the father and brother of the deceased who was brutally killed in Raebareli. He also promised to stand fully with the family in their fight for justice along with condolences. This brutality against Dalits will not be tolerated at any cost - 'Baba's people' should listen to this carefully."

According to reports, Hariom—who was said to be mentally unstable—was heard feebly uttering the words “Rahul Gandhi” during the assault. In response, the attackers laughed and shouted in Hindi, “Sab yahan Baba ke saath hain” (“Everyone here is with Baba”), a remark the Congress has interpreted as a reference to Yogi Adityanath.

Police said the incident occurred when Hariom was walking to his in-laws’ house in Dandepur Jamunapur village. He was surrounded by a mob that accused him of belonging to a gang allegedly marking houses for theft using drones. The attackers beat him with belts and sticks, leading to his death soon after.

Police Arrest Five, Suspend SHO

According to a PTI report, Rae Bareli police have arrested five men in connection with the lynching. Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh confirmed the arrests and said that Unchahar Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar had been transferred for negligence.

“The local police were aware that rumours were spreading in the area,” Singh told PTI.

Authorities said that baseless claims about thieves using drones to mark houses have spread rapidly in several localities, resulting in widespread panic—and now, deadly consequences. 

Also read
Published at : 05 Oct 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rae Bareli Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Lynching UTTAR PRADESH YOGI ADITYANATH
Read more
