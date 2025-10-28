Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cyclone Montha: Heavy Rain Lashes Chennai, Coastal Districts As Storm Nears Landfall; Orange Alert Issued

Cyclone Montha: Heavy Rain Lashes Chennai, Coastal Districts As Storm Nears Landfall; Orange Alert Issued

Cyclone Montha, a severe storm, is approaching India's eastern coast, prompting an orange alert for coastal Tamil Nadu.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for coastal Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Montha intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to several districts. Since Monday night, October 27, widespread downpours have lashed Chennai and surrounding regions as the storm advances toward India’s eastern coast.

Cyclone 'Montha'

According to the IMD, the Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” [pronounced Mon-Tha] is currently moving north-northwestwards at a speed of about 10 kmph over the west-central Bay of Bengal. As of 12:30 PM IST on October 28, it was centered near latitude 15.3°N and longitude 82.65°E, approximately 110 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 190 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 280 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, and 500 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

The cyclone is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, close to Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28. At landfall, Montha is forecast to sustain wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Tiruvallur district. Heavy rain is also expected over the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli, and in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts. One or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are also expected across several other regions.

Moderate showers with light thunderstorms are likely in Chennai and Tiruvallur, while isolated rainfall is expected in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Theni, The Nilgiris, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore.

The IMD has cautioned of waterlogging, slippery roads, and traffic disruptions, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Preparedness Measures Underway

Authorities have placed emergency response teams on alert, and disaster management units are coordinating preparedness efforts across vulnerable coastal districts.

Cyclone Montha takes its name from a Thai word meaning “fragrant flower.” 

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
