Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert

Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert

With Cyclone Montha inching closer to the coast, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to take immediate, proactive measures to protect lives and property.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 08:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a severe storm as it moves toward the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday evening. Authorities have begun implementing emergency measures amid forecasts of torrential rains and gusty winds along the eastern shoreline.

Speaking to ANI, GNRS Srinivasa Rao, an IMD official in Hyderabad, said, “It is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around the Kakinada area. Most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds.”

He added that the IMD has issued an orange alert for three districts, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu, while the remaining northeastern districts are under a yellow alert.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and the IMD also forecast high sea waves along the Andhra Pradesh coast from Nellore to Srikakulam. A joint bulletin from both the agencies, stated that the high waves ranging between 2 and 4.7 metres are expected for six hours, between 5:30 pm and 11:30 today.

Fishing Halted, Boats Sheltered

Ahead of the cyclone’s landfall, marine authorities have stopped fishing operations along the coast. Aryapalli Marine Police Station Inspector Bidyabharati Nayak confirmed that several fishing vessels from Andhra Pradesh were unable to return due to worsening sea conditions.

“Our Ganjam district collector has ordered all boats to remain docked in the harbour. We have provided shelter to 30 boats at Gopalpur Port, where they will stay until the cyclone subsides,” Nayak said.

Naidu Orders Evacuation And Safety Measures

With Cyclone Montha inching closer to the coast, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to take immediate, proactive measures to protect lives and property.

The Chief Minister directed district collectors and superintendents of police to “shift residents of vulnerable coastal areas to rehabilitation centres without any delay.” He emphasised the need to maintain high standards of food quality and clean drinking water at these centres, while also appointing special officers to oversee their operations. “Precautions must be taken to prevent the pollution of drinking water,” Naidu said.

According to an official press release, district collectors have been made fully responsible for executing relief efforts, including monitoring breaches in irrigation channels and tanks to prevent flooding.

As Cyclone Montha edges closer to land, residents are urged to stay indoors, follow official advisories, and avoid venturing near coastal areas until conditions stabilise. The next 24 hours are expected to be critical for Andhra Pradesh as the state braces for nature’s next test from the sea.

 

Also read
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 08:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh IMD Cyclone Montha
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
World
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Today, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav Rallies To Follow
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Today, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav Rallies To Follow
Cities
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget