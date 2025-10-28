Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a severe storm as it moves toward the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday evening. Authorities have begun implementing emergency measures amid forecasts of torrential rains and gusty winds along the eastern shoreline.

Speaking to ANI, GNRS Srinivasa Rao, an IMD official in Hyderabad, said, “It is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around the Kakinada area. Most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds.”

He added that the IMD has issued an orange alert for three districts, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu, while the remaining northeastern districts are under a yellow alert.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and the IMD also forecast high sea waves along the Andhra Pradesh coast from Nellore to Srikakulam. A joint bulletin from both the agencies, stated that the high waves ranging between 2 and 4.7 metres are expected for six hours, between 5:30 pm and 11:30 today.

Fishing Halted, Boats Sheltered

Ahead of the cyclone’s landfall, marine authorities have stopped fishing operations along the coast. Aryapalli Marine Police Station Inspector Bidyabharati Nayak confirmed that several fishing vessels from Andhra Pradesh were unable to return due to worsening sea conditions.

“Our Ganjam district collector has ordered all boats to remain docked in the harbour. We have provided shelter to 30 boats at Gopalpur Port, where they will stay until the cyclone subsides,” Nayak said.

Naidu Orders Evacuation And Safety Measures

With Cyclone Montha inching closer to the coast, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to take immediate, proactive measures to protect lives and property.

The Chief Minister directed district collectors and superintendents of police to “shift residents of vulnerable coastal areas to rehabilitation centres without any delay.” He emphasised the need to maintain high standards of food quality and clean drinking water at these centres, while also appointing special officers to oversee their operations. “Precautions must be taken to prevent the pollution of drinking water,” Naidu said.

According to an official press release, district collectors have been made fully responsible for executing relief efforts, including monitoring breaches in irrigation channels and tanks to prevent flooding.

As Cyclone Montha edges closer to land, residents are urged to stay indoors, follow official advisories, and avoid venturing near coastal areas until conditions stabilise. The next 24 hours are expected to be critical for Andhra Pradesh as the state braces for nature’s next test from the sea.