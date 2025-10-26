The Indian Army and disaster response teams are on high alert as a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal continues to intensify and is expected to develop into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’, Cyclone Montha, by Tuesday, October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather system, which formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, is currently moving west-northwestwards and is projected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay by October 27. The IMD said it will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

If the depression develops into a named storm, it will be called Cyclone Montha, a name suggested by Thailand.

Expected Landfall

The system is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, as a severe cyclonic storm during the evening or night of October 28. At landfall, wind speeds may reach 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, the IMD warned.

Activity Over Arabian Sea

Meanwhile, another depression over the east-central Arabian Sea continues to move south-southwestwards at around 13 kmph. As of Sunday morning, it was located approximately 760 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 790 km west of Goa, and 970 km west-northwest of Mangaluru. The IMD said it is likely to maintain its course across the Arabian Sea over the next 24 hours but has not confirmed whether it will intensify into a cyclone.

Red Alerts Across South and East India

The IMD has issued red alerts for several states likely to face Cyclone Montha’s impact. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days.

Andhra Pradesh: Red alert from October 27–29

Odisha: Red alert for October 28 and 29

Telangana and Chhattisgarh: Red alert for October 28

Tamil Nadu: Orange alert for October 27 and 28

Odisha on High Alert

The Odisha government has placed all 30 districts on alert as the depression deepens. The IMD has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29, particularly in southern districts.

A red alert has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam, while several other districts are under orange and yellow alerts. All ports in the state have been advised to hoist Distant Cautionary Signal No-I (DC-1), and fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea until October 29.

Authorities have begun using loudspeakers and megaphones to alert fishermen still at sea, urging them to return immediately. Rescue teams are monitoring the coast from Ganjam to Balasore, ensuring all fishing vessels are brought back safely.

Evacuations and Preparedness

Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that all districts are prepared for rescue and relief operations. District collectors have been directed to evacuate people from low-lying and vulnerable areas.

In Gajapati district, relocation of pregnant women and vulnerable residents has already begun, said Collector Madhumita. Schools and Anganwadi centres will remain closed until October 30, and two ODRAF teams have been deployed for emergency operations.

Meanwhile, the Puri district administration has restricted tourist entry to sea beaches from October 27 to 29 as a safety measure.

Current Position of Cyclone

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the weather system was located 620 km west of Port Blair, 780 km off Chennai, 830 km off Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, and 930 km off Gopalpur.

According to the IMD’s mid-day bulletin, the system will move west-northwestwards, intensify further over the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, and is expected to cross the Andhra coast on October 28 evening/night with maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.