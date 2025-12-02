Cyclone Ditwah: Schools, Colleges Closed In Chennai, Other Districts Amid Heavy Rain Alert

Schools and colleges in Chennai and surrounding districts of Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram have called off classes today in view of heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. District authorities announced the precautionary move late Monday to keep students safe amid warnings of intense rainfall and potential flooding.

Chennai District Collector Roshni Siddharth Jagade confirmed that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on December 2 due to the advancing weather threat. Similar closures have been ordered by the Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram District Collectors, reflecting a coordinated response across the region.

Officials have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay tuned to updates from the state government and disaster management teams. The goal is to minimise risk as relentless rains raise concerns about waterlogging and related hazards.

Tragically, Tamil Nadu has already reported three deaths linked to rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditwah, Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said on Sunday.

Cyclone Ditwah Wreaks Havoc In Sri Lanka; 334 Killed

The devastation extends beyond India. Sri Lanka continues its struggle with severe flooding after the cyclone ravaged the island, with at least 334 lives lost and floodwaters still rising in parts of Colombo.

In response, India intensified its humanitarian efforts. On Monday, 53 tons of critical relief supplies were dispatched to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, bolstering emergency aid to the cyclone-stricken nation.

Rescue missions are actively underway, involving INS Vikrant’s Chetak helicopters and Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters working alongside the Sri Lankan Air Force. These coordinated efforts have evacuated stranded individuals, including pregnant women, infants, and those gravely injured.

The rescued group represents a diverse mix of nationalities, comprising citizens from Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, the UK, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched on November 28, continues to drive India’s Search & Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support for Sri Lanka in the cyclone’s aftermath.