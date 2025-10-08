Odisha CM Orders Crackdown On Groups 'Tarnishing State's Peaceful Image' After Cuttack Violence

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (PTI) Claiming that some "motivated groups" are attempting to tarnish Odisha's image as a "peaceful state", Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday directed the police to deal with them firmly and remain vigilant.

Majhi made the statement while reviewing the law and order situation in a meeting at the state secretariat, days after violence rocked Cuttack city.

"Some motivated groups are trying to tarnish the image of Odisha, which is known as a peaceful state. There is a need to suppress them firmly and remain watchful of such people,” Majhi said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu and DGP YB Khurania were among the senior officers who attended the meeting.

Cautioning the top brass of the Home Department, Majhi said the police need to identify troublemakers and act swiftly against them.

"Continuous patrolling and intelligence monitoring are needed across sensitive areas in order to deal with the situation," he said.

Thirty-one people, including 10 police personnel, were injured, and over a dozen shops were damaged in the violence in Cuttack, which began over the playing of loud music in the middle of the night during Durga Puja idol immersion.

The situation, which was brought under control by Saturday morning, flared on Sunday when VHP activists clashed with the police while protesting against the earlier violence. As a result, prohibitory orders were imposed, and the internet was suspended in the city.

Over the last two days, the city has been limping back to normalcy, with prohibitory orders being lifted and internet services restored.

The CM said even though the situation is now normal in Cuttack, police have to remain on high alert and should not be complacent under any circumstances.

"In the current situation, patrolling should be continued with the deployment of police force in all sensitive areas," he said.

Majhi said police should continue engaging with community leaders to ensure long-lasting peace in Cuttack, known as the city of brotherhood.

He also expressed concern over the murder of advocate Pitabas Panda in Ganjam district, directing the police to nab the culprits at the earliest and ensure exemplary punishment.

