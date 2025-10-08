Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesOdisha CM Orders Crackdown On Groups 'Tarnishing State's Peaceful Image' After Cuttack Violence

Odisha CM Orders Crackdown On Groups 'Tarnishing State's Peaceful Image' After Cuttack Violence

He emphasised vigilance, intelligence monitoring, and community engagement. He also expressed concern over an advocate's murder in Ganjam, demanding swift action.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (PTI) Claiming that some "motivated groups" are attempting to tarnish Odisha's image as a "peaceful state", Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday directed the police to deal with them firmly and remain vigilant.

Majhi made the statement while reviewing the law and order situation in a meeting at the state secretariat, days after violence rocked Cuttack city.

"Some motivated groups are trying to tarnish the image of Odisha, which is known as a peaceful state. There is a need to suppress them firmly and remain watchful of such people,” Majhi said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu and DGP YB Khurania were among the senior officers who attended the meeting.

Cautioning the top brass of the Home Department, Majhi said the police need to identify troublemakers and act swiftly against them.

"Continuous patrolling and intelligence monitoring are needed across sensitive areas in order to deal with the situation," he said.

Thirty-one people, including 10 police personnel, were injured, and over a dozen shops were damaged in the violence in Cuttack, which began over the playing of loud music in the middle of the night during Durga Puja idol immersion.

The situation, which was brought under control by Saturday morning, flared on Sunday when VHP activists clashed with the police while protesting against the earlier violence. As a result, prohibitory orders were imposed, and the internet was suspended in the city.

Over the last two days, the city has been limping back to normalcy, with prohibitory orders being lifted and internet services restored.

The CM said even though the situation is now normal in Cuttack, police have to remain on high alert and should not be complacent under any circumstances.

"In the current situation, patrolling should be continued with the deployment of police force in all sensitive areas," he said.

Majhi said police should continue engaging with community leaders to ensure long-lasting peace in Cuttack, known as the city of brotherhood.

He also expressed concern over the murder of advocate Pitabas Panda in Ganjam district, directing the police to nab the culprits at the earliest and ensure exemplary punishment. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Odisha News Cuttack News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped Security Forces From Retaliating After 26/11’
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
India
Drug Controller Orders Nationwide Crackdown After MP Cough Syrup Deaths, IMA Protests Doctor’s Arrest
Drug Controller Orders Nationwide Crackdown After MP Cough Syrup Deaths, IMA Protests Doctor’s Arrest
Election 2025
If Chirag Paswan Goes Solo In Bihar Election, Can BJP Afford The Fallout?
If Chirag Paswan Goes Solo In Bihar Election, Can BJP Afford The Fallout?
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport: 10 Facts About India's Largest Greenfield Aviation Project
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget