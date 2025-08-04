Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCongress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan's Gold Chain Snatched During Morning Walk, Clothes Torn In Struggle

In her complaint and a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ramakrishnan detailed the incident that took place around 6:15–6:20 am.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 01:33 PM (IST)

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai, Sudha Ramakrishnan, on Monday filed a police complaint after her gold chain was snatched during a morning walk in Delhi's diplomatic enclave, Chanakyapuri. The incident occurred near the Polish Embassy while she was walking with DMK MP Rajathi.

In her complaint and a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ramakrishnan detailed the incident that took place around 6:15–6:20 am. According to her, a man wearing a full-face helmet and riding a scooter approached them from the opposite direction and suddenly snatched her gold chain before fleeing the spot.

MP Sudha Ramakrishnan Injured In Attack

Ramakrishnan sustained injuries to her neck, and her clothes were torn in the struggle. “I somehow managed not to fall as we both shouted for help,” she said. The assailant’s helmet concealed his identity completely, making it difficult to identify him.

Following the incident, they spotted a mobile patrol van of the Delhi Police and reported the matter immediately.

‘Shocking Incident In High-Security Zone’

Expressing her shock, the MP wrote to Amit Shah, stating, “This blatant attack on a woman MP in a high-security zone like Chanakyapuri is deeply alarming.” She questioned the safety of women even in areas that are supposed to be the most secure in the national capital.

“If a woman cannot walk safely here, where in India can we feel secure?” she asked, urging swift action. She requested that the culprit be traced quickly, her gold chain recovered, and justice delivered without delay.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Sudha Ramakrishnan
