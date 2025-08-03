Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGogoi Vows To Give ‘Land Illegally Held By CM’ Himanta To Poor, Alleges Rs 12,000 Cr 'Parallel Economy'

Gogoi Vows To Give ‘Land Illegally Held By CM’ Himanta To Poor, Alleges Rs 12,000 Cr 'Parallel Economy'

Assam Congress, led by Gaurav Gogoi, pledged to redistribute land allegedly illegally acquired by CM Sarma and his ministers to the poor if elected in 2026. They accuse the BJP of operating a corrupt "parallel economy."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 11:20 PM (IST)

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday declared that if the party returns to power in 2026, it would redistribute land allegedly illegally occupied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his ministers to the underprivileged.

Speaking to reporters after the Extended Executive Meeting of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee in Guwahati, Gogoi asserted, “Land illegally held by the CM and ministers, acquired under the pretence of safeguarding land rights, will be redistributed to the poor through a decision in the very first cabinet meeting of the new Congress government”, news agency PTI reported.

He further said that this pledge aligns with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s earlier assurance that the people of Assam will witness Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma being sent to jail.

Gogoi also accused the BJP government of targeting religious and linguistic minorities and launching eviction drives that adversely affected Bodos, Tiwas, Karbis, Rabhas, Misings, and other communities, alleging these actions were undertaken under the guise of development and violated court orders.

‘People Want Relief from Misrule’: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, All India Congress Committee General Secretary and Assam in-charge, echoed the sentiment, stating that the people of Assam were looking for change and liberation from what he termed an “authoritarian and corrupt” regime.

“They are yearning to be freed from the misrule of Himanta Biswa Sarma, which has become synonymous with authoritarianism and corruption,” he said. Singh claimed that “every citizen, including children and women, bears a debt burden of ₹50,000 per head” due to the country’s economic instability.

He added that Congress, under Gogoi’s leadership, is gearing up to defeat the BJP in the 2026 Assembly polls and provide a stable alternative to the people of Assam.

The state is expected to go to the polls for 126 seats around March-April next year. According to Singh, Congress will ramp up its organisational efforts starting September and initiate multiple campaigns targeting alleged corruption by the ruling BJP.

Gogoi Slams ‘Parallel Economy’ and Eviction Drives In Assam

Gogoi further took aim at both the Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma administrations for allegedly misleading people with unfulfilled promises. He criticised the failure to implement recommendations by various expert panels and claimed that a wide-ranging dialogue was held during the executive meeting to protect indigenous rights.

The party adopted both political and economic resolutions aimed at employment generation, debt relief, and inclusive development. Gogoi said, “Representatives of various communities have united with Congress, determined to fight the communal politics of BJP and RSS.”

Over 200 members from the Bodo, Karbi, Rabha, and tea garden communities reportedly joined the Congress after the resolutions were passed.

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi alleged that the BJP government had only introduced welfare schemes to influence voters, without ensuring real economic upliftment. “The range schemes offering direct benefits into people’s bank accounts are not helping the beneficiaries in increasing their earnings,” he said.

He further accused the Chief Minister and his associates of operating a “parallel economy” through syndicates. “CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his close aides have created a parallel economy of syndicates, which collects ₹12,000 crore of cash every year,” Bordoloi alleged.

He added that Congress is committed to formulating policies aimed at raising incomes of small traders and MSMEs, especially in rural Assam, while also tackling unemployment.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora added that massive eviction drives were being used to deflect public attention from pressing issues.

He said, “The CM, his wife and family members, and his close aides have accumulated huge net worth. They are now carrying out eviction drives everywhere, only to divert people’s minds from real issues.”

Bora also claimed that indigenous people have been displaced from over 55,000 bighas—amounting to more than 18,100 acres—of land in Assam under the BJP regime. He noted that the party has resolved to bring this issue to the forefront of its campaign.

Also read
Published at : 03 Aug 2025 11:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assam News Gaurav Gogoi Himanta Biswa Sarma CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sports Bill, Manipur Prez Rule On Parliament Agenda Amid Gridlock; BJP To Corner TMC On Bengali-Harassment Claims
Sports Bill, Manipur Prez Rule On Parl Agenda Amid Gridlock; BJP To Corner TMC On Bengali-Harassment Claims
India
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
India
‘Scandalous, Anti-National’: Mamata, TMC Allege Delhi Police Called Bengali A ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
‘Anti-National’: Mamata Alleges Delhi Police Called Bengali ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
India
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over ‘2 Voter IDs’
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over ‘2 Voter IDs’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Terrifying Landslide Caught on Camera in Himachal’s Bilaspur | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Outrage with Comments on Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget