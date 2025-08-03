Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday declared that if the party returns to power in 2026, it would redistribute land allegedly illegally occupied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his ministers to the underprivileged.

Speaking to reporters after the Extended Executive Meeting of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee in Guwahati, Gogoi asserted, “Land illegally held by the CM and ministers, acquired under the pretence of safeguarding land rights, will be redistributed to the poor through a decision in the very first cabinet meeting of the new Congress government”, news agency PTI reported.

He further said that this pledge aligns with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s earlier assurance that the people of Assam will witness Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma being sent to jail.

Gogoi also accused the BJP government of targeting religious and linguistic minorities and launching eviction drives that adversely affected Bodos, Tiwas, Karbis, Rabhas, Misings, and other communities, alleging these actions were undertaken under the guise of development and violated court orders.

‘People Want Relief from Misrule’: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, All India Congress Committee General Secretary and Assam in-charge, echoed the sentiment, stating that the people of Assam were looking for change and liberation from what he termed an “authoritarian and corrupt” regime.

“They are yearning to be freed from the misrule of Himanta Biswa Sarma, which has become synonymous with authoritarianism and corruption,” he said. Singh claimed that “every citizen, including children and women, bears a debt burden of ₹50,000 per head” due to the country’s economic instability.

He added that Congress, under Gogoi’s leadership, is gearing up to defeat the BJP in the 2026 Assembly polls and provide a stable alternative to the people of Assam.

The state is expected to go to the polls for 126 seats around March-April next year. According to Singh, Congress will ramp up its organisational efforts starting September and initiate multiple campaigns targeting alleged corruption by the ruling BJP.

Gogoi Slams ‘Parallel Economy’ and Eviction Drives In Assam

Gogoi further took aim at both the Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma administrations for allegedly misleading people with unfulfilled promises. He criticised the failure to implement recommendations by various expert panels and claimed that a wide-ranging dialogue was held during the executive meeting to protect indigenous rights.

The party adopted both political and economic resolutions aimed at employment generation, debt relief, and inclusive development. Gogoi said, “Representatives of various communities have united with Congress, determined to fight the communal politics of BJP and RSS.”

Over 200 members from the Bodo, Karbi, Rabha, and tea garden communities reportedly joined the Congress after the resolutions were passed.

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi alleged that the BJP government had only introduced welfare schemes to influence voters, without ensuring real economic upliftment. “The range schemes offering direct benefits into people’s bank accounts are not helping the beneficiaries in increasing their earnings,” he said.

He further accused the Chief Minister and his associates of operating a “parallel economy” through syndicates. “CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his close aides have created a parallel economy of syndicates, which collects ₹12,000 crore of cash every year,” Bordoloi alleged.

He added that Congress is committed to formulating policies aimed at raising incomes of small traders and MSMEs, especially in rural Assam, while also tackling unemployment.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora added that massive eviction drives were being used to deflect public attention from pressing issues.

He said, “The CM, his wife and family members, and his close aides have accumulated huge net worth. They are now carrying out eviction drives everywhere, only to divert people’s minds from real issues.”

Bora also claimed that indigenous people have been displaced from over 55,000 bighas—amounting to more than 18,100 acres—of land in Assam under the BJP regime. He noted that the party has resolved to bring this issue to the forefront of its campaign.