Coimbatore Power Shutdown On November 17-18, 2025: Several Localities To Be Hit By 7-Hour Outage

Coimbatore Power Shutdown On November 17-18, 2025: Several Localities To Be Hit By 7-Hour Outage

Coimbatore Power Shutdown on November 17-18, 2025: The city will experience planned power shutdown from 9 AM to 4 PM for maintenance in areas including Pattanam, Kaduvettipalayam, and Kaniyur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Coimbatore Power Shutdown on November 17-18, 2025: Coimbatore residents are advised to brace for power disruptions as several parts of the city will experience a scheduled electricity shutdown on November 17 and 18, 2025. The shutdown is part of routine maintenance works aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply and the safety of the electrical infrastructure.

Coimbatore Power Shutdown 

Affected Areas – November 17:

On November 17, power will be cut from 9 AM to 4 PM in areas under the Pattanam, Kaduvettipalayam, and Kaniyur substations.

  • Pattanam 110/11 KV Substation: Pattanam, Pattanam Pudur, Kamban Nagar, Noyal Nagar, Sathyanarayana Puram, Pallapalayam EB Office, Karavali Salai, Nakamanaikan Palayam, Kaveri Nagar, Kamatchi Puram.
  • Kaduvettipalayam 110 KV: Pappampatty, N.G. Palayam, S.R. Palayam, part of Annur, part of Sundamedu.
  • Kaniyur 110/33-11 KV: Kollupalayam, Sheeba Nagar, Thennampalayam, Subrampalayam, Kaliapuram, Sangothipalayam.

Affected Areas – November 18:

On November 18, the shutdown will continue from 9 AM to 4 PM in Kuppepalayam and Podanur.

  • Kuppepalayam: Kuppepalayam, Onnipalayam, CK Palayam, Kallipalayam, Kattampatty, Sengalipalayam, Karichipalayam, Vadugapalayam, Kathavukarai, Mondikaliputhur, Moonukattiyur, Rangappagoundanputhur.
  • Podanur 110/22 KV: Eachanary, N.J. Puram, K.V. Palayam, Podanur, Vellalore.


What To Do During Power Cut? 

Residents are advised to plan accordingly during the shutdown. Essential appliances should be switched off, and backup power arrangements, such as inverters or generators, should be prepared. Water pumps and refrigerators should be managed carefully to avoid damage or loss. Additionally, residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during blackout hours and ensure proper lighting in homes to prevent accidents.

Meanwhile, with outages typically stretching from morning to late afternoon, people are preparing in advance—charging phones and laptops, storing water, and relying on emergency lamps as refrigerators and Wi-Fi routers fall silent. Many residents step out to malls and cafés with backup power to escape the rising heat, while others use the downtime to finish non-digital work or simply wait out the blackout

The Coimbatore Electricity Board has assured that these temporary shutdowns are necessary to maintain the safety and reliability of the city’s power supply and thanked residents for their cooperation.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Coimbatore
