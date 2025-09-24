Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday hit out at Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of oversimplifying the struggles of J-K by framing them solely as a demand for statehood.

In a post on X, Mufti argued that the core concerns of people in both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh revolve around dignity, rights, and protection of land, jobs, and resources--including the demand for special status--and warned that narrowing the discourse only serves to strengthen the BJP's narrative.

"While violence of any kind is absolutely condemnable, let us be clear. To reduce the struggles of Jammu and Kashmir to the issue of statehood alone, as @OmarAbdullah does, is not only misleading but also a deliberate attempt to diminish a much deeper and more complex reality," Mufti said.

While violence of any kind is absolutely condemnable, let us be clear. To reduce the struggles of Jammu and Kashmir to the issue of statehood alone, as @OmarAbdullah does, is not only misleading but also a deliberate attempt to diminish a much deeper and more complex reality.… — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 24, 2025

"The core concerns whether in Jammu and Kashmir or in Ladakh have always centered around dignity, rights, and the protection of land, jobs, and resources, including the demand for special status. Even in Ladakh today, people are openly expressing their discontent, driven by a fear of losing control over their land, livelihoods, and identity," the PDP chief added.

Further, Mehbooba Mufti said that by framing this "struggle solely as a question of statehood", Omar Abdullah not only ignores these broader aspirations but also "ends up reinforcing the BJP's narrative."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over the unfulfilled promise of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

His remarks came after massive protests in Ladakh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.

Reacting to the violent protests in Ladakh, Chief Minister Abdullah stated that the people of Ladakh weren't even promised statehood, and they celebrated the status of Union Territory in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370, yet they feel "betrayed and angry" today.

CM Abdullah emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir has been demanding statehood democratically, peacefully, and responsibly, yet the promise remains unfulfilled, leaving its people feeling equally "betrayed and disappointed."

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Ladakh wasn't even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly."

A massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with police in Leh on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh was also targeted as protesters clashed with the police. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)