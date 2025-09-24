Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Looks Like Jammu-Kashmir Won’t Get Statehood As BJP Lost Elections’: CM Omar Abdullah Slams ‘Injustice’

‘Looks Like Jammu-Kashmir Won’t Get Statehood As BJP Lost Elections’: CM Omar Abdullah Slams ‘Injustice’

Omar Abdullah believes the BJP's election loss is delaying Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration, despite promises and Supreme Court's order.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 06:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that an impression was developing in the Union Territory that its statehood will not be restored as the BJP could not win assembly elections last year.

He said BJP was the only party that opposed statehood restoration.

"Sometimes it looks like people of Jammu and Kashmir will not get statehood because the BJP lost the elections. This is an injustice because nowhere was it said that statehood will be restored only if the BJP wins," Abdullah told media outside his private office here.

"If there is opposition to the restoration of statehood, it is coming only from the BJP," he said.

Abdullah said the biggest challenge before his 11-month-old government is that Jammu and Kashmir is not a state.

"The way the people were promised and the Supreme Court was informed, we expected it to be a three-step process: first delimitation, then elections, followed by restoration of statehood," the chief minister said.

"The delimitation happened, elections were conducted and people enthusiastically participated in the polls. It was bad luck for the BJP that they did not win the polls, but people cannot be punished for that," he said.

On tourism in Kashmir, Abdullah said the stakeholders are not happy.

"We made efforts for revival of tourism in the Valley. But tourists did not come in numbers like we expected. But we will continue our efforts," he said.

Asked about the controversy surrounding the 'I love Muhammad' campaign, Abdullah said only a "mentally sick person" can make a case out of writing these words.

"Who can have a problem with these three words? I fail to understand how it can become a basis for arrest," he asserted.

"I would like the courts to set it right at the earliest. How is it illegal to write I love Muhammad?" he asked.

Abdullah said even if the campaign were linked to Muslims, the act of writing 'I Love Muhammad' cannot be illegal.

"Don't people of other religions praise their holy persons and leaders? When you travel outside Kashmir, there is hardly a vehicle that does not have a picture of a deity. If that is not illegal, how does this become illegal?" he asked. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Omar Abdullah BJP Jammu Kashmir Jammu Kashmir Statehood
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In 10-Point Agenda
Cities
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Technology
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget