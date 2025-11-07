Fadnavis Urges People Of Maharashtra To Lead In Implementing New Criminal Laws

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Maharashtra should remain at the forefront in implementing the new criminal laws and directed officials to ensure effective execution of every component.

Fadnavis reviewed the implementation of the new criminal laws at a meeting held at his official residence 'Varsha' in the presence of ministers of state for home Dr Pankaj Bhoyar and Yogesh Kadam as well as Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, among others.

"The new laws are helping in quicker investigation and conviction of accused persons through the use of modern technology. This has improved conviction rates. Maharashtra must remain ahead of other states in implementing every aspect of these laws," the CM said.

He instructed that FIRs registered under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) should be transmitted electronically to the courts, adding the system should be fully operationalised at the earliest.

Fadnavis also directed that the percentage of chargesheets filed within 60 days of establishing the offence should be increased, and an officer be appointed exclusively to monitor this progress.

The CM also called for the creation of two separate prison divisions for Nagpur and Amravati, and proposals for new jails at Nagpur and Wardha. He also reviewed the construction of a new prison at Thane.

Fadnavis instructed officials to expedite linking of e-FIRs with e-witness statements and to ensure citizen-centric services.

"Complainants should receive SMS updates about the status of their cases. All police personnel should be trained under the new laws, and capacity-building initiatives be conducted regularly," Fadnavis said.

He further said mobile forensic vans should be used to strengthen evidence collection, and all 251 such vans be made available soon.

According to official data presented at the meeting, training of 2,884 police officers and personnel has been completed so far.

Video conferencing facilities have been provided in 2,148 courtrooms and 60 prisons.

Between July 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025, 958 e-FIRs and 12,398 zero FIRs were registered, including 2,871 from other states.

Under the new criminal laws, charge sheets were filed within 60 days in 1,34,131 cases during the same period.

