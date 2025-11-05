Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFadnavis Asserts Mahayuti Unity Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls, Says Post-Poll Alliance Certain

Ahead of Maharashtra local body elections on Dec 2, CM Fadnavis asserted Mahayuti coalition (BJP, Shinde Sena, NCP) remains united, guaranteeing a post-poll alliance even without pre-poll agreements.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pune, Nov 5 (PTI) Ahead of the local body elections in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asserted that the ruling Mahayuti partners are together, and said even if a pre-poll tie-up doesn't materialise, a post-poll alliance is certain.

Speaking to the reporters in Kolhapur, Fadnavis said they are ready to face the polls.

The ruling Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2 and votes will be counted on December 3, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said on Tuesday.

Waghmare did not declare the election schedule for 29 municipal corporations, 32 zilla parishads, and 336 panchayat samitis where polls are also due.

"The elections have been announced and we are ready to face the polls. Our leaders from Mahayuti will take a call on alliances at the respective levels, but in any circumstances, all three of us (Mahayuti partners) are together. Even if there is no pre-poll alliance, there will certainly be a post-poll alliance," Fadnavis said.

Expressing confidence about the civic elections, he said people in Maharashtra would back the ruling coalition "in a big way".

Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday began a tour of the state's Marathwada region, where farmers suffered crop damage after heavy rains in August and September.

Asked about Thackeray's visit, Fadnavis said it was "a good thing" that the Opposition party leader was touring the state.

"For the first time Uddhavji has come out, and I am happy," he said, adding that the Sena (UBT) chief "cannot go beyond taunting".

"I have repeatedly said - show me one speech of his on development and win Rs 1,000," he added.

On Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray criticising the Election Commission while alleging discrepancies in the voters' list, Fadnavis said the MNS leader was only demanding the postponement of the civic polls.

"But as per the Supreme Court orders, the elections cannot be postponed. So he will not get the answer he wants from the Election Commission," the chief minister said. PTI SPK GK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra
