Kerala Local Body Election: NDA Breaks Through In Munambam, A Flashpoint Of Waqf Land Row

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered a politically significant win in the Munambam ward of Kerala’s Ernakulam district, an area that has remained in the spotlight for over a year due to a contentious land dispute involving the Kerala Waqf Board. The ward has been the epicentre of protests, legal battles, and communal unease, making the result far more symbolic than a routine local body victory.

The outcome comes amid prolonged agitation by over 500 Christian families who fear eviction following claims by the Waqf Board over land they have occupied for generations. For the NDA, the Munambam win marks a rare breakthrough in a state where the alliance has traditionally struggled to convert visibility into electoral success.

Land Dispute That Reshaped Local Politics

At the heart of the Munambam controversy lies a claim by the Kerala Waqf Board over nearly 404 acres of coastal land. The land is home to Hindu and Latin Catholic families who say they legally purchased their plots decades ago, many through transactions involving Farook College. Residents have consistently maintained that they possess valid documents establishing ownership.

The Waqf Board, however, has relied on an old endowment deed to stake its claim, leading to fears of eviction and prolonged litigation. As uncertainty grew, Munambam witnessed repeated protests, sit-ins, and appeals for government intervention. The issue gradually evolved from a legal dispute into a deeply emotional and politically charged matter, with livelihoods and generational homes at stake.

