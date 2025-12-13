Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Kerala Local Body Election: NDA Breaks Through In Munambam, A Flashpoint Of Waqf Land Row

Kerala Local Body Election: NDA Breaks Through In Munambam, A Flashpoint Of Waqf Land Row

In Kerala's Munambam, the BJP-led NDA secured a symbolic victory amidst a year-long land dispute involving the Kerala Waqf Board.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered a politically significant win in the Munambam ward of Kerala’s Ernakulam district, an area that has remained in the spotlight for over a year due to a contentious land dispute involving the Kerala Waqf Board. The ward has been the epicentre of protests, legal battles, and communal unease, making the result far more symbolic than a routine local body victory.

The outcome comes amid prolonged agitation by over 500 Christian families who fear eviction following claims by the Waqf Board over land they have occupied for generations. For the NDA, the Munambam win marks a rare breakthrough in a state where the alliance has traditionally struggled to convert visibility into electoral success.

Land Dispute That Reshaped Local Politics

At the heart of the Munambam controversy lies a claim by the Kerala Waqf Board over nearly 404 acres of coastal land. The land is home to Hindu and Latin Catholic families who say they legally purchased their plots decades ago, many through transactions involving Farook College. Residents have consistently maintained that they possess valid documents establishing ownership.

The Waqf Board, however, has relied on an old endowment deed to stake its claim, leading to fears of eviction and prolonged litigation. As uncertainty grew, Munambam witnessed repeated protests, sit-ins, and appeals for government intervention. The issue gradually evolved from a legal dispute into a deeply emotional and politically charged matter, with livelihoods and generational homes at stake.

ALSO READ: Kerala Local Body Polls: Early Trends Signal BJP Surge In Thiruvananthapuram, UDF Leads Overall

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe': Check Station-Wise AQI
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe'
Cities
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
World
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
World
Sanskrit To Be Taught At Pak Varsity For First Time Since Partition; Courses On Gita, Mahabharata Soon
Sanskrit To Be Taught At Pakistan University For First Time Since Partition
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Air Turns Hazardous as AQI Crosses 400, Thick Smog Blankets NCR
Bihar News: Youth Beaten After Being Asked Religion Dies During Treatment in Nawada
Breaking: Tragic Road Accident in Beed Triggers Massive Explosion, Fierce Fire
Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi
UP BJP President Election: Party President Poll to Begin this Afternoon, Pankaj Choudhary Emerges as Top Contender
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget