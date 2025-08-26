Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region

A cloudburst in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, caused flash floods, damaging houses, following similar incidents in other districts. No casualties have been reported.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
A sudden cloudburst struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday, unleashing flash floods that damaged over ten houses. The disaster comes just days after similar incidents in Kathua and Kishtwar, deepening fears across the region already battling relentless rain.

The India Meteorological Department had warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Jammu, including Kathua, Samba, Doda, Jammu, Ramban and Kishtwar. Authorities confirmed there were no casualties reported so far, but the threat remains serious.

All schools, both government and private, remained closed in the Jammu division due to the worsening weather.

Meanwhile, the River Tawi was swelling dangerously, flowing above the danger mark. With water levels rising in several rivers and streams, officials cautioned that a further surge was likely overnight.

People have been advised to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas by district officials.

In Kashmir, southern districts witnessed moderate to heavy rain, while higher reaches recorded intense downpours. Although no flood alert was issued for the Jhelum, its water levels were expected to increase. Central Kashmir reported light to moderate showers, and parts of north Kashmir saw either mild rainfall or dry conditions.

According to the weather office, Kathua district bore the brunt of the downpour with 155.6 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am Monday. Bhaderwah in Doda followed with 99.8 mm, Jammu recorded 81.5 mm, and Katra logged 68.8 mm.

Authorities have warned that the risk of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high-altitude areas will persist until at least August 27. Rescue and relief teams remain on standby in vulnerable zones.

Omar Abdullah Chairs Meeting

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a review meeting, calling the situation “serious” and confirming that he is personally monitoring developments. Doda’s Commissioner posted on X that persistent rain, landslides and falling rocks have disrupted traffic on NH-244 (Doda–Kishtwar) after a section of the road near Jangalwar Nallah was swept away. Authorities have urged people to avoid travel on this route until restoration work is complete.

Omar Abdullah to Fly to Jammu

The Chief Minister said, “The situation in several parts of Jammu is extremely serious. I will take the next flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally review the situation on the ground.” He also directed deputy commissioners to release additional funds for emergency restoration and essential supplies.

Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh also spoke to Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh. He confirmed that sudden flash floods were reported in the Charwa area of Bhalesa but clarified that no casualties have been recorded so far. Singh added that the administration is closely monitoring the situation and providing his office with regular updates.

Administration Issues Helpline Numbers

In view of the heavy rainfall, Jammu region authorities have released emergency helpline numbers. Officials said at 10:30 am that moderate to heavy rain is expected across the Jammu division over the next 40 hours. River levels in Basantar, Tawi and Chenab are already at the warning mark. Residents and tourists have been strictly advised to stay away from riverbanks and flood-prone areas.

 

 

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Jammu And Kashmir Cloudburst Doda News
