A shocking incident unfolded in Patna on Wednesday when a Class 5 student was found engulfed in flames inside the toilet of Kanya Madhya Vidyalaya Amaltola, located in the Chitkohra area under Gardanibagh police station. According to eyewitnesses, smoke began billowing from the washroom shortly after the girl entered. By the time school staff rushed in, the child had collapsed with severe burns. She was immediately taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), but succumbed to her injuries.

According to news agency PTI, Patna City SP Diksha confirmed the development, saying, “We are taking witness account, they did not see clearly what happened, we are investigating all angles, whether there was any animosity. The girl has died. We are trying to find out the reason.”

As reported by news agency IANS, she said that investigators are recording statements of school staff and the victim’s family to understand the circumstances. Officers are also reviewing CCTV footage and questioning the girl’s classmates to determine her state of mind before the incident.

A senior police officer noted that key questions remain unresolved, particularly regarding how the girl might have accessed inflammable material inside the school premises.

Family Alleges Negligence, Tension In Locality As Clash Ensues At School

As word of the incident spread, the victim’s family rushed to the school and accused the administration of negligence. Agitated relatives and local residents reportedly vandalised the staff room and confronted police personnel at the spot, IANS reported.

The incident has triggered widespread concern about student safety and security measures in schools across Patna. Authorities have assured that all possible angles — whether accidental, self-inflicted, or foul play — are being thoroughly investigated.