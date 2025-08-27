The BJP on Wednesday hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin for joining the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, where he was accompanied by his sister and party MP Kanimozhi. The yatra also saw the participation of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, and CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

'Those Who Insult Biharis Made Star Campaigners': BJP

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary alleged that Stalin’s presence was proof of his alignment with the RJD leadership. "Stalin's family has always opposed 'Sanatan Dharma'; this sends a clear message that the Lalu family protects those who abuse the people of Bihar,” said Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary in Muzaffarpur.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the opposition alliance of insulting Biharis while rewarding leaders who demeaned them. “Udhayanidhi Stalin had once said that Biharis come to Tamil Nadu to clean toilets. Today, his party joins the yatra in Bihar. What message do the Congress and RJD want to give? That those who insult Biharis will be made star campaigners?"

"Similarly, Revanth Reddy, who said that Telangana's DNA is good but Bihar's isn't, was also a part of the Yatra yesterday. It won't be wrong to say that those who abuse North Indians, Biharis, residents of Uttar Pradesh get respect in the Congress party and are made star campaigners," he added.

'Rahul Gandhi Surrounded By Infiltrators'

Bhatia further claimed that the Congress under Rahul Gandhi was surrounded by “infiltrators.” “Rahul Gandhi has never done anything that is constitutionally correct... We should not forget that most of the martyrs come from Bihar, who will even lay down their lives for the tricolour. On the other hand, during Rahul Gandhi's march, the tricolour was trampled, and no one raised a word about it. Rahul Gandhi did not take any action... Is it wrong to say that today, Rahul seems to be surrounded by infiltrators who insult the tricolour, Bihar and our country as well?,” Bhatia alleged.

On questions about the Opposition’s CM candidate, Bhatia said Rahul Gandhi failed to provide clarity. “The Mahathagbandhan survives only on abusing others and hurting Bihar’s pride. The people will give them a befitting reply,” he added.