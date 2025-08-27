Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Those Who Insult Biharis, Made Star Campaigners’: BJP Slams Congress-RJD As Stalin, Revanth Reddy Join Bihar Yatra

‘Those Who Insult Biharis, Made Star Campaigners’: BJP Slams Congress-RJD As Stalin, Revanth Reddy Join Bihar Yatra

The BJP criticised MK Stalin's participation in Bihar's "Voter Adhikar Yatra" alongside opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The BJP on Wednesday hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin for joining the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, where he was accompanied by his sister and party MP Kanimozhi. The yatra also saw the participation of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, and CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

'Those Who Insult Biharis Made Star Campaigners': BJP

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary alleged that Stalin’s presence was proof of his alignment with the RJD leadership. "Stalin's family has always opposed 'Sanatan Dharma'; this sends a clear message that the Lalu family protects those who abuse the people of Bihar,” said Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary in Muzaffarpur.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the opposition alliance of insulting Biharis while rewarding leaders who demeaned them. “Udhayanidhi Stalin had once said that Biharis come to Tamil Nadu to clean toilets. Today, his party joins the yatra in Bihar. What message do the Congress and RJD want to give? That those who insult Biharis will be made star campaigners?"

"Similarly, Revanth Reddy, who said that Telangana's DNA is good but Bihar's isn't, was also a part of the Yatra yesterday. It won't be wrong to say that those who abuse North Indians, Biharis, residents of Uttar Pradesh get respect in the Congress party and are made star campaigners," he added.

'Rahul Gandhi Surrounded By Infiltrators'

Bhatia further claimed that the Congress under Rahul Gandhi was surrounded by “infiltrators.” “Rahul Gandhi has never done anything that is constitutionally correct... We should not forget that most of the martyrs come from Bihar, who will even lay down their lives for the tricolour. On the other hand, during Rahul Gandhi's march, the tricolour was trampled, and no one raised a word about it. Rahul Gandhi did not take any action... Is it wrong to say that today, Rahul seems to be surrounded by infiltrators who insult the tricolour, Bihar and our country as well?,” Bhatia alleged.

On questions about the Opposition’s CM candidate, Bhatia said Rahul Gandhi failed to provide clarity. “The Mahathagbandhan survives only on abusing others and hurting Bihar’s pride. The people will give them a befitting reply,” he added.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Revanth Reddy Stalin RAHUL GANDHI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
India
Justice Pancholi’s SC Elevation Notified After Justice Nagarathna Flags ‘Credibility’ Concerns, Gujarat’s Share
Justice Pancholi’s SC Elevation Notified After Justice Nagarathna Flags ‘Credibility’ Concerns, Gujarat’s Share
India
Modi Halted India-Pak Clash ‘Within 5 Hours’ After Trump’s Call: Rahul Gandhi Cites US President’s Claim In Bihar
Modi Halted India-Pak Clash ‘Within 5 Hours’ After Trump’s Call: Rahul Gandhi In Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget