Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Voter List 2025: 65 Lakh Names Deleted, Patna Sees Maximum Impact

Bihar Voter List 2025: 65 Lakh Names Deleted, Patna Sees Maximum Impact

Bihar voter list 2025 update: The Election Commission has deleted 65 lakh names. Patna, Madhubani and East Champaran have seen the maximum deletions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission is carrying out a large-scale Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the voter list. The draft data released after the first phase shows that 65 lakh names have been removed across the state.

These deletions include voters who have permanently shifted, those confirmed deceased, and people already registered elsewhere. A section of names was also cut after officials failed to trace their details.

Patna, Madhubani and East Champaran Top the List

  • The highest number of deletions were reported in Patna, Madhubani and East Champaran districts, reported ABP News.
  • 3.9 lakh voters: permanently shifted
  • 3.42 lakh: deceased
  • 2.25 lakh: absent
  • 1.04 lakh: duplicate registrations

Women voters were removed in larger numbers than men. Notably, over one-third of those deleted are aged between 18 and 40 years.

In total, 10.63 lakh names were cut across these three districts, making up 16.35% of the 65 lakh deletions statewide. Together, these districts cover 36 Assembly constituencies out of 243. In the 2020 elections, the BJP-JD(U) alliance had won 22 of these seats, while the opposition secured 14.

Patna Records 3.95 Lakh Deletions

  • Patna, the most populated district of Bihar, reported the highest number of deletions at 3.95 lakh.
  • 1.55 lakh permanent shifts
  • 1.34 lakh deceased
  • 73,225 absent
  • 32,481 duplicate entries

Of these, 1.26 lakh voters were under 40 years of age, with 67,011 permanently shifted. Another 2.69 lakh deletions were of voters above 40. In Patna, more women than men were struck off from the list.

Madhubani Second in Voter Removals

  • Madhubani stood second with a 5.42% deletion rate. The major reason here was also permanent shifting, accounting for 1.18 lakh voters (33.52%).
  • 1.01 lakh deceased
  • 99,082 absent
  • 33,993 duplicate entries

Among the deletions, 1.44 lakh voters were under 40, including 90,529 who had shifted permanently. In its 10 Assembly constituencies, the 30–39 age group saw the most deletions, with women voters once again leading the count.

East Champaran Third With 3.16 Lakh Names Cut

  • East Champaran ranked third, reporting 3.16 lakh deletions, or 4.86% of the state total.
  • 1.18 lakh (37.25%) permanent shifts
  • 1.07 lakh deceased
  • 52,934 absent
  • 37,952 duplicate entries

Here too, the younger demographic was most affected, with 1.33 lakh deletions among voters under 40. For those above 40, most were removed as deceased (94,877). Across its 12 constituencies, the 30–39 age bracket recorded the highest deletions, followed by the 40–49 and 20–29 groups.

Opposition Questions Transparency

The large-scale removal of names has triggered political debate. The Opposition has accused the Election Commission and the government of a lack of transparency in the process.

Opposition Leaders argue that removing 65 lakh names is no small issue, highlighting that more women and voters aged 18–40 have been struck off than other groups.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Special Intensive Revision SIR
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Business
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
Cities
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget