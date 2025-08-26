Bihar Voter List 2025: 65 Lakh Names Deleted, Patna Sees Maximum Impact

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission is carrying out a large-scale Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the voter list. The draft data released after the first phase shows that 65 lakh names have been removed across the state.

These deletions include voters who have permanently shifted, those confirmed deceased, and people already registered elsewhere. A section of names was also cut after officials failed to trace their details.

Patna, Madhubani and East Champaran Top the List

The highest number of deletions were reported in Patna, Madhubani and East Champaran districts, reported ABP News.

3.9 lakh voters: permanently shifted

3.42 lakh: deceased

2.25 lakh: absent

1.04 lakh: duplicate registrations

Women voters were removed in larger numbers than men. Notably, over one-third of those deleted are aged between 18 and 40 years.

In total, 10.63 lakh names were cut across these three districts, making up 16.35% of the 65 lakh deletions statewide. Together, these districts cover 36 Assembly constituencies out of 243. In the 2020 elections, the BJP-JD(U) alliance had won 22 of these seats, while the opposition secured 14.

Patna Records 3.95 Lakh Deletions

Patna, the most populated district of Bihar, reported the highest number of deletions at 3.95 lakh.

1.55 lakh permanent shifts

1.34 lakh deceased

73,225 absent

32,481 duplicate entries

Of these, 1.26 lakh voters were under 40 years of age, with 67,011 permanently shifted. Another 2.69 lakh deletions were of voters above 40. In Patna, more women than men were struck off from the list.

Madhubani Second in Voter Removals

Madhubani stood second with a 5.42% deletion rate. The major reason here was also permanent shifting, accounting for 1.18 lakh voters (33.52%).

1.01 lakh deceased

99,082 absent

33,993 duplicate entries

Among the deletions, 1.44 lakh voters were under 40, including 90,529 who had shifted permanently. In its 10 Assembly constituencies, the 30–39 age group saw the most deletions, with women voters once again leading the count.

East Champaran Third With 3.16 Lakh Names Cut

East Champaran ranked third, reporting 3.16 lakh deletions, or 4.86% of the state total.

1.18 lakh (37.25%) permanent shifts

1.07 lakh deceased

52,934 absent

37,952 duplicate entries

Here too, the younger demographic was most affected, with 1.33 lakh deletions among voters under 40. For those above 40, most were removed as deceased (94,877). Across its 12 constituencies, the 30–39 age bracket recorded the highest deletions, followed by the 40–49 and 20–29 groups.

Opposition Questions Transparency

The large-scale removal of names has triggered political debate. The Opposition has accused the Election Commission and the government of a lack of transparency in the process.

Opposition Leaders argue that removing 65 lakh names is no small issue, highlighting that more women and voters aged 18–40 have been struck off than other groups.