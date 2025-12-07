Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Class 12 Boy Dies After Being Attacked By Juniors In Tamil Nadu School

Class 12 Boy Dies After Being Attacked By Juniors In Tamil Nadu School

The incident occurred on December 4 at Government Arignar Anna Model Higher Secondary School in Patteeswaram, where 14 Class 11 students allegedly attacked the senior.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Class 12 student from a government school near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu died early Sunday after succumbing to injuries sustained in an alleged assault by a group of Class 11 students.

The incident occurred on December 4 at Government Arignar Anna Model Higher Secondary School in Patteeswaram, where 14 Class 11 students allegedly attacked the senior following a clash between the two classes. According to police, the assailants struck him on the head with a wooden stick, causing severe injuries.

Class 12 Boy Succumbed To Injuries

The student was first taken to the Government Hospital in Kumbakonam and later shifted to a private hospital in Thanjavur, where he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain. Despite treatment, he died around 2.30 am on Sunday.

All 14 accused students have been arrested and sent to a juvenile home.

Patteeswaram Police said an attempt-to-murder case had been registered. “Following the post-mortem, the charges will be altered to murder,” an official said.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu News Class 12 Boy Murder
