Class 12 Boy Dies After Being Attacked By Juniors In Tamil Nadu School

A Class 12 student from a government school near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu died early Sunday after succumbing to injuries sustained in an alleged assault by a group of Class 11 students.

The incident occurred on December 4 at Government Arignar Anna Model Higher Secondary School in Patteeswaram, where 14 Class 11 students allegedly attacked the senior following a clash between the two classes. According to police, the assailants struck him on the head with a wooden stick, causing severe injuries.

Class 12 Boy Succumbed To Injuries

The student was first taken to the Government Hospital in Kumbakonam and later shifted to a private hospital in Thanjavur, where he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain. Despite treatment, he died around 2.30 am on Sunday.

All 14 accused students have been arrested and sent to a juvenile home.

Patteeswaram Police said an attempt-to-murder case had been registered. “Following the post-mortem, the charges will be altered to murder,” an official said.