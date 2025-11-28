Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesClash Erupts Between Two Groups In Ludhiana; 2 Injured As Petrol Bombs Hurled

Clash Erupts Between Two Groups In Ludhiana; 2 Injured As Petrol Bombs Hurled

Two young men from the family were seriously injured in the attack and have been hospitalized.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A clash broke out between two groups in Ludhiana's EWS Colony on Thursday. Bottles filled with petrol, burning fire, broken glass, and sharp weapons were used as the clash turned violent. The situation spiraled so out of control that people rushed out of their homes onto the streets in panic.

The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when one group filled bottles with petrol, set them on fire, and began throwing them around the neighborhood. Two vehicles, including a WagonR, were burned to ashes. The windows of several other vehicles were also shattered and the sounds of explosions triggered chaos in the neighborhood.

Colony resident Varun said the attackers were armed with pistols and sharp weapons. They even tried to attack a young woman, but she quickly closed the door and saved herself. Varun said that if the police had waited a little longer, the attackers could have set the houses on fire.

Two Youths Seriously Injured

Two young men from the family were seriously injured in the attack and have been hospitalised. The fire also destroyed the money and important documents stored in the car. The family is terrified and is constantly pleading for security.

The possibility of an old rivalry is also emerging as the reason behind the incident. Tanya, the sister of Swarn Kumar, who died at the Civil Hospital in 2022, claimed that the attackers were the same young men named in her brother's murder case.

Tanya said that during the day she was threatened, "We killed one brother, now we'll kill the other one too." The attackers are allegedly out on bail in cases related to drugs.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving the information, PCR and police from Police Station Division No. 7 arrived at the scene. Police have registered a case and begun questioning several people.

Police patrols have been increased in the area to prevent such incidents. Residents say that fights occur regularly in the colony and that the police need to take strict action, otherwise the situation could worsen.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ludhiana Punjab News PUNJAB
