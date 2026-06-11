The CJP is primarily demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They are also advocating for broader examination reforms and accountability in the education system.
Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Not Enough? CJP Raises Five More Demands - Check Details
The party has called for every major examination to have a predetermined backup date and contingency plan before it is conducted.
- CJP renewed minister's resignation demand, announced nationwide protests.
- Organisation unveiled five new demands for examination reforms.
- Demands include compensation, re-exams within 72 hours, manual evaluation.
Before You Go
West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the primary demand of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)?
Where will the CJP's nationwide protests take place?
The CJP plans to hold protests in Lucknow, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi. The campaign is scheduled to culminate in Delhi on June 20.
What compensation does the CJP demand for students affected by exam disruptions?
CJP demands ₹10,000 compensation for students affected by cancelled, leaked, or delayed exams. For results delayed beyond one month, an additional ₹10,000 per month is sought.
What is the CJP's demand regarding the evaluation of paper-based examinations?
CJP demands that paper-based examinations be assessed through manual evaluation rather than digital systems. This is due to disparities in technological infrastructure across educational institutions.
What is CJP's demand concerning age limits for delayed exams?
CJP calls for automatic extensions in age limits when exams are postponed, cancelled, or results are delayed. The duration of the delay should be added to the eligibility age limit.