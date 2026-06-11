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HomeCitiesDharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Not Enough? CJP Raises Five More Demands - Check Details

Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Not Enough? CJP Raises Five More Demands - Check Details

The party has called for every major examination to have a predetermined backup date and contingency plan before it is conducted.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP renewed minister's resignation demand, announced nationwide protests.
  • Organisation unveiled five new demands for examination reforms.
  • Demands include compensation, re-exams within 72 hours, manual evaluation.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held its second protest in Pune, renewing its demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and announcing a nationwide agitation campaign scheduled between June 12 and June 20.

The organisation said demonstrations will now be held in Lucknow, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi as it seeks to expand its campaign around examination-related issues affecting students across the country.

According to CJP, the Pune protest drew a crowd of around 1,000 people.

Five Additional Demands Announced

Alongside its call for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the party unveiled five new demands focused on examination reforms, compensation for students and greater accountability in the conduct of tests.

Compensation For Students Affected By Exam Disruptions

CJP's first demand is financial compensation for students whenever an examination is cancelled, leaked or delayed at the last minute.

The party argued that students spend significant amounts on travel, accommodation, coaching, study materials and preparation, while also facing mental stress when examinations are disrupted.

"Students spend money on travel, accommodation, coaching, study material, and preparation. They also bear immense mental stress when exams are disrupted. The government should provide ₹10,000 to each student to cover costs of trains, buses, accommodation, and psychological hardship. For delayed exam results beyond one month, each student should get additional 10,000 per month for administrative failure," the CJP press release read.

Demand For Re-Exams Within 72 Hours

The party has called for every major examination to have a predetermined backup date and contingency plan before it is conducted.

"If an exam is cancelled, leaked, compromised, or disrupted for any reason, authorities should be prepared to conduct a re-exam within 72 hours," the release said.

Manual Evaluation Of Paper-Based Exams

CJP has also demanded that examinations conducted on paper be assessed through manual evaluation rather than digital systems.

The party said disparities in technological infrastructure across educational institutions make a complete shift to digital evaluation premature.

"Until every school and examination centre has access to reliable, high-quality technological facilities, paper-based exams should be evaluated through a transparent paper-based process," the statement read.

Automatic Age Relaxation For Delayed Exams

As its fourth demand, CJP called for automatic extensions in age limits whenever examinations are postponed, cancelled or their results are delayed.

The party argued that candidates should not lose employment opportunities because of administrative delays and said the duration of the delay should be added to the eligibility age limit.

Independent Technology Audits 

For computer-based examinations, CJP has sought mandatory third-party audits of examination centres at least seven days before a test.

"Hardware, software, internet connectivity, and infrastructure must be tested in advance. If a centre fails the audit, it must be replaced immediately," the party said in a statement.

Nationwide Protest Schedule Announced

With the Pune rally completed, CJP plans to continue its protest campaign across multiple cities over the next week, culminating in a demonstration in Delhi on June 20 as it pushes for examination reforms and accountability in the education system.

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary demand of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)?

The CJP is primarily demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They are also advocating for broader examination reforms and accountability in the education system.

Where will the CJP's nationwide protests take place?

The CJP plans to hold protests in Lucknow, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi. The campaign is scheduled to culminate in Delhi on June 20.

What compensation does the CJP demand for students affected by exam disruptions?

CJP demands ₹10,000 compensation for students affected by cancelled, leaked, or delayed exams. For results delayed beyond one month, an additional ₹10,000 per month is sought.

What is the CJP's demand regarding the evaluation of paper-based examinations?

CJP demands that paper-based examinations be assessed through manual evaluation rather than digital systems. This is due to disparities in technological infrastructure across educational institutions.

What is CJP's demand concerning age limits for delayed exams?

CJP calls for automatic extensions in age limits when exams are postponed, cancelled, or results are delayed. The duration of the delay should be added to the eligibility age limit.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Sonam Wangchuk Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Pune Student Protest Demands
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