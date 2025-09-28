Chowmein, Egg Toast In Menu For Bengal Prisoners During Durga Puja

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChowmein, Egg Toast In Menu For Bengal Prisoners During Durga Puja

Ashtami morning will start with puri-vegetables and khichuri, and labra will be served at noon. Luchi and vegetables will be served at night.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata: A special menu has been planned for prisoners in correctional homes across West Bengal during the four days of Durga Puja.

A state government official said on Sunday that arrangements have been made to change the menu for the prisoners of the correctional facility to provide them with the joy of Durga Puja. This time, along with biryani, the prisoners will have Chinese cuisine on their menu during the festival days (Monday to Thursday). The morning snack menu also includes luchi-puri (deep-fried, fluffy flatbread).

"This is the time of the year to share joy and happiness with loved ones. The life of a prisoner is spent within the four walls of the jail. They are isolated from the outside world. It is the festive season in the city now; therefore, something special has been arranged for them. Every year, the menu in the correctional facilities changes during the four days of Puja. This time too, the prisoners will have all kinds of delicious dishes on their plates for a few days of puja," said the official.

According to him, various menus are being arranged for them from lunch to dinner for the four days of Puja. On Saptami (Monday), fish-rice-vegetable will be served at noon, while chicken curry will be served at night. Ashtami morning will start with puri-vegetables and khichuri, and labra will be served at noon. Luchi and vegetables will be served at night. On Navami, rice, dal and shrimp vegetable curry will be served at noon. Chicken biryani will be served at night. On Dashami, rohu fish will be served at noon, while fried rice and chilli chicken will be served at night. There are separate arrangements for vegetarians.

"They will be served veg biriyani, paneer, curd and ice cream. Apart from this, arrangements will also be made so that everyone can have sweets during the four days of puja. Breakfast will include chowmein and egg toast. On Navami, breakfast will include egg toast with tea. On Dashami, chowmein will be served," said the official.

Meanwhile, pujas have also started in the state's correctional facilities from this day. According to sources, this time the prisoners in the Presidency Correctional Home are giving a message of unity in accordance with the theme of the puja, which is 'unity and diversity'. From the theme idea to the decoration of the pavilion, everything has been done by the prisoners themselves.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
