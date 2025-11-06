Bilaspur Train Derailment: Case Filed After 11 Deaths; Investigation Begins

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a day after eleven people were killed in the Bilaspur train derailment incident, and an investigation has started.



The case was filed on the basis of the submission of the information by the Railway officer.



Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Bilaspur Rajendra Jaiswal told eleven people were killed and eighteen were injured in an incident on Tuesday. The incident took place within the ambit of Torwa police station



"On submission of information by the Railway officer, a case has been registered in Torwa Police Station under various sections of BNS and Railway, and the matter has been taken into investigation," SP Jaiswal told ANI.



The train accident involving a goods train and a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) local train occurred near the Bilaspur station.



The injured individuals received medical treatment under the care of professional doctors. The railway administration maintained continuous contact with all hospitals to ensure the necessary assistance to affected people.



Following the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured.



Meanwhile, Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal earlier informed ANI that the accident occurred when the last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur.



The officials had stated that the MEMU train coach collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station at approximately 4 pm (ANI)

