Lionel Messi To Visit These 4 Indian Cities During December Trip

Lionel Messi To Visit These 4 Indian Cities During December Trip

Lionel Messi returns to India after 14 years for the GOAT Tour, now expanded to include a 4th city. Check the full list of cities, dates, venues ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lionel Messi is set to visit India for the first time in 14 years as part of the 'GOAT Tour' event, organized by Satadru Dutta.

Winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and arguably the greatest footballer in history was originally going to visit 3 cities in the country, the tickets for which had already gone on sale in October 2025.

Interestingly, the GOAT Tour has expanded just a few weeks ahead of Messi's arrival to include another Indian city. Check out all details related to the event ahead.

GOAT Tour: All Indian Cities Messi Will Visit

Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour of India now also includes Hyderabad, which he will visit on December 13, 2025. Here is the full list of cities:

Kolkata (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium): December 13, 2025 - 10:30 AM IST

Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium): December 13, 2025 - 7:00 PM IST

Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium): December 14, 2025 - 5:00 PM IST

New Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium): December 15, 2025 - 1:30 PM IST

Messi uploaded a post on his official Instagram account about Hyderabad being added to the tour, stating this in the caption:

"Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks’ time!!! I’m happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. See you soon India! "

Tickets for all these events are already on sale on the official District by Zomato app and website. Pricing varies by venues and seating zones.

When Did Messi Visit India Last?

Messi came to India for the first time as a 24-year old all the way back in 2011 to face Venezuela with Argentina in a Friendly match.

The fixture was held in Kolkata, at the same venue where he will be returning to for the GOAT Tour next month.

Notably, that Argentina vs Kolkata match was also his first-ever outing as captain of his national team. Over a decade later, he would captain them to a Copa America victory, and then to a FIFA World Cup-winning campaign the very next year.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Messi Lionel Messi Messi India Messi India Trip
