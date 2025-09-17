Naxals Kill 2 Villagers In Chhattisgarh, Day After Announcing Surrendering Of Arms

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNaxals Kill 2 Villagers In Chhattisgarh, Day After Announcing Surrendering Of Arms

Naxals in Chhattisgarh killed two villagers, Dashru Ram Oyam and Bandi Korram, in Bijapur and Dantewada, suspecting them of being police informers.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 06:04 PM (IST)

Naxals allegedly killed two villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur-Dantewada sector on suspicion of them being police informers, a day after the outfit announced the surrender of arms.

Less than 24 hours after the Central Committee of Naxals, CPI (Maoist) announced a temporary laying down of arms for peace talks with the government, Naxals brutally killed two civilians in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Dantewada districts on suspicion of being police informers.

According to Indian security agency sources, Dashru Ram Oyam, Deputy Sarpanch of Bencharam Panchayat under Jangla police station limits in Bijapur district, was killed by Maoists at Bencharam village just hours after the statement was released. The site of the incident is about 8 km from Jangla police station and 6 kilometres from the Darbha CAF camp.

In another similar incident, Maoists killed Bandi Korram, a resident of Nilawaya village under Aranpur police station in Dantewada district, on the intervening night of September 16-17. Nilawaya village is located about 5 km of the Potali CAF camp. Sources said Korram, was also targeted on suspicion of being a police informer.

Both incidents occurred at a time when the Maoist leadership had publicly declared an “immediate temporary ceasefire” and suspension of armed struggle to facilitate peace talks with the government. The fresh killings in Bijapur and Dantewada have now exposed a stark contradiction between the Maoist leadership’s statement and the ground reality, raising serious questions: Are local Naxal cadres refusing to follow the central leadership’s line of peace, or is the Maoist strategy a deliberate “peace at the top, violence at the bottom” dual approach.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 06:04 PM (IST)
Naxals CHHATTISGARH
