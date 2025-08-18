Chhattisgarh: Frustrated Lover Gifts 2 Kg Bomb Disguised As Speakers To Woman And Her Husband

A shocking case has emerged from Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district in Chhattisgarh, where police arrested a 20-year-old man along with five accomplices for allegedly plotting to kill an electrician by gifting him a speaker rigged with explosives.

According to police, the accused, identified as Vijay Verma, was in love with the victim's wife and conspired to eliminate her husband.

Speaker Gift Concealed Explosives

The incident took place in Manpur village, where electrician Afzal Khan runs a shop. Just days before Independence Day, a gift-wrapped parcel bearing his name and a fake India Post logo arrived at his shop. However, the shop was closed, and Khan only opened the parcel on August 15.

Inside was a speaker that felt unusually heavy. Growing suspicious, Khan immediately contacted the Gandai police.

Bomb Disposal Squad Called In

Police rushed to the spot and, after a preliminary inspection, summoned the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The team confirmed the presence of a bomb hidden inside the speaker and safely defused it.

Investigators later traced the IED back to Vijay Verma. His phone was seized, and a search revealed that he had been watching online tutorials and videos on improvised explosive devices and how to avoid getting caught.

The explosive device contained gelatin sticks, capable of detonating at any moment. It was designed to go off as soon as the speaker was plugged into an electric socket.

Obsession With Victim's Wife

During interrogation, Vijay confessed he was obsessed with Afzal Khan's wife, with whom he had studied in school. He had been stalking her even before her marriage, which she had disclosed to her husband, warning him that Vijay could be dangerous.

Along with Vijay Verma, police arrested five others identified as 25-year-old Parmeshwar Verma, 22-year-old Gopal Verma, 38-year-old Dilip, 19-year-old Gopal Khelwar, and Khilesh Verma. Explosives and other evidence were also recovered from their possession.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

(Story by Nimisha Srivastava.)