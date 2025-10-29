Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday attended a Bhoomi Pujan (foundation-laying ceremony) held in Ambikapur on the occasion of the birth centenary of eminent tribal leader and social reformer Baba Kartik Uraon. The event was organised to honour the late reformer’s contributions to education, culture, and tribal welfare.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid floral tributes to Baba Kartik Uraon and hailed him as “the pride of the tribal society.” Recalling his achievements, the Chief Minister said that despite pursuing higher education abroad, Baba Kartik Uraon “never abandoned his faith and culture.”

He added, “Following the path laid down by his ancestors, he attained the highest education and devoted his life to guiding society toward enlightenment.”

The Chief Minister also quoted Baba Kartik Uraon’s inspirational message, “The more we learn, the more we build society”. He said it “continues to inspire us even today.” He noted that Uraon dedicated his life to the upliftment of tribal communities, the spread of education, and the promotion of social harmony. “We must follow the path he showed and commit ourselves to the holistic development of society,” he said.

₹40.79 Lakh Allocated for Statue and Memorial: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister performed the foundation ritual for the upcoming Baba Kartik Uraon Chowk near the Municipal Corporation office in Ambikapur. He also announced a fund allocation of ₹40.79 lakh for constructing a statue and a memorial square at the site, which he said would “stand as a lasting symbol of Baba Kartik Uraon’s ideals, vision and contributions.”

Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam described Baba Kartik Uraon as a “source of inspiration.” He said, “Baba Kartik Uraon dedicated his entire life to the upliftment and development of society. We must continue along the path he defined. By respecting our traditions, customs and cultural identity, he motivated us to move forward collectively.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Member of Parliament Chintamani Maharaj said that Baba Kartik Uraon consistently spread the message of unity, education and awareness within the community. “Today it is essential that we walk the path he showed, uniting society and binding it with the thread of solidarity so that the tribal community becomes strong and self-reliant and contributes fully to the nation’s development,” he said.

The programme was also attended by Samri MLA Uddheshwari Paikra, Jashpur MLA Raimuni Bhagat, and several distinguished citizens.