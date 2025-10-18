Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop Woman Maoist Commander With 5 Lakh Rupees Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

Top Woman Maoist Commander With 5 Lakh Rupees Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

Her surrender, authorities said, symbolises a broader collapse within Maoist ranks and the waning influence of Left-Wing Extremism in the region.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In yet another blow to the Maoist insurgency, a senior woman commander, Geeta alias Kamli Salam, surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district on Saturday. Her surrender comes a day after the state witnessed its biggest ever mass defection, when 210 Naxalites, including several senior cadres, laid down arms in Jagdalpur, Signalling a major setback for the outlawed movement.

Geeta, who worked as the Tailor Team Commander in the Maoists’ East Bastar Division, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh announced by the Chhattisgarh government. She gave herself up before Superintendent of Police Akshay Kumar, citing growing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and drawing motivation from the recent surge of surrenders across the Bastar region.

The Jagdalpur event marked the largest ever surrender in Chhattisgarh’s history, with 210 Maoists, including a Central Committee member and four Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee leaders, laying down 153 weapons, ranging from AK-47 rifles to grenade launchers. The event, attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, was described as a reflection of the state government’s policy of “trust, dialogue and development over violence”.
 
Under the Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy, she has been granted an immediate incentive of Rs 50,000, with additional rehabilitation benefits to follow. Officials said her reintegration would be facilitated under the state’s comprehensive framework aimed at rebuilding the lives of those returning from extremism.

Her surrender, authorities said, symbolises a broader collapse within Maoist ranks and the waning influence of Left-Wing Extremism in the region. Over the past three days, 238 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, indicating a significant shift in ground realities.

Security forces believe this ongoing trend could mark a decisive turning point in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism. As the state continues its dual strategy of sustained security pressure combined with targeted rehabilitation and outreach, Geeta’s decision to return to the mainstream stands as a powerful story of transformation, and a message to those still holding out in the forests of Bastar.

Also read
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maoist Breaking News ABP Live Chhattisgarh News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Dhaka Airport Suspends All Flights After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cargo Terminal
Dhaka Airport Suspends All Flights After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cargo Terminal
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Cities
Massive Fire Erupts At Rajya Sabha MPs' Flats In Delhi; 6 Tenders Rush To Spot
Massive Fire Erupts At Rajya Sabha MPs' Flats In Delhi; 6 Tenders Rush To Spot
World
Kabul Working As 'Proxy' Of India Against Pakistan, Afghans Must Return Home: Khawaja Asif
Kabul Working As 'Proxy' Of India Against Pakistan, Afghans Must Return Home: Khawaja Asif
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget