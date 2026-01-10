Tamil Nadu is bracing for intense weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across large parts of the state, including Chennai, until January 11. The warning comes as a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal continues to influence weather patterns while moving toward Sri Lanka.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thiruvarur, Karaikal and Nagapattinam, signalling the likelihood of very heavy rainfall, while yellow alerts are in place for several other districts such as Chennai, Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Madurai and Tiruchirapalli, as per reports.

Depression Movement, Current Position

According to an early morning update from the IMD, the weather system over the southwest Bay of Bengal has been tracking northwestward at a speed of about 8 kmph. As of late Friday night, the depression was located approximately 550 km south-southeast of Chennai.

Meteorologists expect the system to continue moving northwest and weaken into a depression within the next few hours. Despite this weakening trend, the system is still projected to bring widespread rainfall as it approaches and crosses the Sri Lankan coast by the afternoon of January 10.

Rainfall Forecast Across Tamil Nadu

The Regional Meteorological Centre has confirmed that the system has intensified into a deep depression, moving at nearly 15 kmph. Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, while interior regions may witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Districts such as Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain. On Saturday, significant rainfall is forecast in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Karaikal. Isolated heavy showers are also likely in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram.

Wind Warnings, Sea Conditions and Fishermen Advisory

The IMD has warned of squally winds reaching speeds of 55–65 kmph along the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts, including the Gulf of Mannar. Sea conditions are expected to remain rough over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of the east equatorial Indian Ocean.

Fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into these waters until January 10, citing dangerous marine conditions.

Chennai Weather Outlook

For Chennai, forecasters predict partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall and occasional thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. On January 11, isolated heavy rainfall is possible across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Villupuram. Minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to stay normal or slightly below average during this period.